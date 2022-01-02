Vishwa Konkani Sardar Basti Vaman Shenoy passes away

Mangaluru: Founder of World Konkani Centre, Vishwa Konkani Sardar Basti Vaman Shenoy passed away at 12.15 p.m. on 2nd January 2022 due to age-related illness.

The mortal remains will be kept for public homage at World Konkani Centre, Shakti Nagar, Mangaluru from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, the 3rd January 2022. Cremation will be held at Bantwal thereafter. Covid Protocol needs to be followed strictly.

Born in Bantwal, Karnataka, Basti Vaman Shenoy is revered as the doyen of the Konkani Language movement. He founded the World Konkani Centre in 2009 at Shakti Nagar, Mangaluru under the auspices of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan.

He served as the President of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan from its inception in 1996 till 2021 and was serving as the Co-Chairman Emeritus thereafter. During his remarkable tenure, he was instrumental in bringing together the Konkani people spread across various cast, religions and regions in the service of the mother tongue. Under his leadership, World Konkani Centre spearheaded several programmes for the preservation of the Konkani Language, culture and welfare of Konkani speaking communities.

His career as an activist of Konkani Language has been a remarkable journey. After he retired from Syndicate Bank in 1992, as the president of Konkani Basha Mandal Karnataka he organised World Konkani Convention in 1995 bringing together all factions of Konkani Speaking communities across the globe. He was conferred with the title of Vishwa Konkani Sardar for this remarkable fete.

He strived for the recognition of the Konkani Language and inclusion in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India. Thanks to which we see the Konkani Language in every currency note that is in circulation in India.

The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy was formed by the Government of Karnataka on the demands of the Konkani people which was ably conveyed to the Government under the leadership of Basti Vaman Shenoy. He also served as the President of the Academy from 1997 to 2001.

He was conferred with Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2010 and several other accolades for his relentless work for the Konkani Language and Culture.

The Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan has instituted Shri Basti Vaman Shenoy Vishwa Konkani Seva Puraskar for the outstanding public service by the Konkani people.

He leaves behind two sons, a daughter, grandchildren and a large family of followers, well-wishers and thousands of scholars who have been beneficiaries of the Vishwa Konkani Student Scholarship Programme.

R V Deshpande, Chairman Emeritus, Dr P Dayananda Pai, Chairman, T.V.Mohandas Pai, Chief Mentor, Ramadas Kamath U, Ullas Kamath, K.V. Kamath, Madam Grace Pinto, President Nandagopal Shenoy, Pradeep G. Pai, B. R. Bhat, Giridhar Kamath, Dr K. Mohan Pai, K. B. Kharvi, Narayan Naik, Ramesh Naik, Gilbert D’Souza, Melvyn Rodrigues, William D’Souza, Allen C. A. Pereira and all the Trustees of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan have expressed their heartfelt condolences.

