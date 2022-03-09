Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj-starrer titled ‘Das Ka Dhumki’



Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj have come together for an upcoming movie which is now tilted ‘Das Ka Dhumki’. The duo collaborates for the second time after their hit movie ‘Paagal’.

The film is getting its launch on Wednesday, in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. It is also reported that the regular shoot of ‘Das Ka Dhumki’ will commence on March 14.

Naressh Kuppili will be directing the film to be produced by Karate Raju under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has provided story and dialogues of the movie.

Billed to be a comedy thriller with a unique story, ‘Das Ka Dhumki’ is expected to be released by the end of the year.

The title poster looks interesting, as we can see playing cards in it. A caricature of a man in waiter uniform is presented as a joker in the poster.

Coming to the technical team, Dinesh K Babu handles the department of the cinematography, while Leon James scores music. Anwar Ali is the editor for ‘Das Ka Dhumki’.