Vishwapatla Sambrama -Dubai ‘Yakshosthsava 2023’ concludes

UAE: Yakshagana Abhyasa Kendra UAE and Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation UAE jointly presented the much-awaited yakshagana Dashaavathaara- Vishwapatla Sambrama -Dubai Yakshothsava 2023 on 11th June 2023 at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai.

The Program traditionally started with the chowki puja under the leadership of Puthige Vasudev Bhat assisted by Puthige Venkatesha Shastri, Bhavani Shankar Sharma , Shiva Bhat and Shanthosh Rao.

Further, the stage program started by the lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries. Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty, Sarvotham Shetty, Patlaguthu Mahabala Shetty Puthige Vasudev Bhat, Nagaraj Rao, Praveen Kumar Shetty, Patlaguthu Mahabala Shetty were on the dias along with many executive members from different places of India and abroad from the Patla Foundation who specially graced the unique program.

Sarvotham Shetty, President of Patla Foundation Dubai, addressed and briefed about the activities and requested everyone to support Patla Foundation for their noble cause.

In the colourful program Patlaguthu Mahabala Shetty was honoured with “Yakshashreeraksha 2023“ award for his outstanding contribution in the field of Yakshagana.

Further, noted businessman Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty was honoured with “Vishwakala Poshaka Award” for his outstanding contribution to society and the Patla Foundation.

Meanwhile, the main sponsor of the event Nagaraj Rao and Harish Sherigar were felicitated for their contribution to the success of the mega event.

All the artists performed well under the guidance of Yaksha Mayura Shekhar D Shettigar and Sharath Kudla and renowned Yakshagana ‘Bhagavata of Tulunadu Gaana Gandharva Sathish Patla and Gaana Surabi Ravi Chandra Kannadikatte vibrantly performed the Bhagavathike. Noted Chande and Maddale artistes Padmanabha Upadhyaya and Chaithanya Krishna Paddanya, colourful costumes by Gangadhar Shettigar Kinnigoli supported by Nithin Kumpala and Manoj Shettigar Haleyangadi where felicitated for their contributions.

One of the noted comperes of UAE Rajesh Kutthar and Purushotham Bhandary, Secretary of the central committee of Patla foundations systematically compered the program.

The final “Mangalam” all Dashaavathaara was well presented with justification to each avataar and the character of the story was made as a perfect ending for the spectacular program.

Dinesh Shetty Kottinja thanked the Yakshagana lovers to extend their wholehearted support and cooperation for the success of the mega Dashaavathara Yaksha sambhrama 2023.

