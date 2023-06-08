Visit of Mrs Savitaben Rupala to Coast Guard Karnataka HQ at Panambur

Visit of Mrs Savitaben Rupala, the wife of Honourable Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying to Coast Guard Karnataka HQ at Panambur, Mangaluru, who interacted with CGWWA (Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association)



Mangaluru: On 07 Jun 23, Mrs Savitaben Rupala, wife of Honourable Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, along with a representative of the Fisheries Department visited Coast Guard Karnataka and interacted with the Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association (Karnataka) at Coast Guard premises. Mrs Aruni Baadkar, Regional President Tatakshika and Mrs Anuradha Mishra, District President Tatrakshika warmly welcomed Mrs Rupala. Mrs Rupala interacted with the Coast Guard families.

About 150 Tatrakshika members participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion Mrs Rupala said, “Women are change-makers of all ages and genders and commented on how they can empower themselves in their day-to-day life”. She also appreciated the initiative taken by Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association for their support and dedication towards service. She stressed the need for higher literacy and self-reliance for women. A cultural programme depicting Karnataka culture was showcased during this event

