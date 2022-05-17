Visit the PHILATELIC GALLERY at St Aloysius College Museum -‘Aloyseum’

Mangaluru: Yet another milestone in the history of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru having existed for the last 142 years, is the Renovated Unique and Pride of this Jesuit Institutions Museum “ALOYSEUM”, launched in 2019.The Museum was started in 1913 by the Italian Jesuit Fr Chiapi with minerals, herbarium and a collection of Roman coins, a gift of the Collegio Vieta Italy. It has now been shifted from ‘Red Building’ which was located in the premises of St Aloysius High School, to its present location opposite to the Chapel which gives easy access to visitors especially those coming to see the chapel paintings. The Renovated Museum was designed by William James from Bengaluru, who is an interior designer and the display of the exhibits has been planned and executed by Museum Curator Ms Kavitha of Mangaluru who has a Masters in Archaeology and a diploma in Museology.

The present museum has a main hall with five side halls. The main hall has eight large showcases. The first one displays curios from around the world like a Neolithic stone axe, pieces of the Berlin wall, articles from the Holy Land, a piece of rock from the arctic etc. The other show cases have brass and bronze items, a collection of lamps, of African artefacts, antique porcelain vases and dishes and a large collection of cameras from the simple of the early times to modern electronic ones. Smaller showcases have some of the 2000 mineral specimens and fossils, rare stamps and currency notes of various countries.

Interesting articles like the first generator which was installed in the college long before electric supply was introduced in Mangaluru, the first computers are also housed in the main hall together with a large number of radios, gramophones and television sets. One of the side halls has a collection of skeletons including that of a whale which was retrieved from Baliapatam near Calicut. The other side hall has the first car to come to Mangaluru. All the items are labelled in English and Kannada and it is proposed to have a portable audio-visual guide with longer explanations of the artefacts. One of the halls is an audiovisual room. Their vision is to make the museum a user-friendly source of information and enjoyment for visitors through proper presentation of a variety of local and international items of edutainment which the college has collected over 140 years.

And now inside the Aloyseum is a recently inaugurated “PHILATELIC GALLERY”, having over 50,000 stamps from around the world, mainly from the Vatican. Rev. Fr Gabriel Ferruccio, a Jesuit brother, had made this collection. After his death, the stamps were gifted to Aloyseum. Only a portion of the stamps are currently on display due to lack of space. The remaining stamps will be displayed in batches every 4 to 6 months. The present exhibition contains about 2700 stamps from 161 countries issued since 1854. Ms Kavitha, the Curator of the museum, planned and set up the gallery.

The gallery was inaugurated by Dr Charles Lobo, former Chief Post Master General of the Karnataka Circle on 12 May 2022, where he brought to a notice that many persons of the undivided DK had been honoured with stamps and suggested that this could be displayed in the gallery. Fr. Melwin J Pinto SJ, Rector of St. Aloysius College, had presided over the event and expressed his delight at the continuous improvement of the museum by opening new galleries for visitors.

Mrs Vidya Baglodi, a renowned philatelist gave her opinion on the gallery and Rev Fr Leo D’Souza SJ gave a brief account of the stamps. Alwyn compered the programme and Mrs. Rebecca proposed the vote of thanks.

The Museum is open on all days -9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Lunch Break- 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

For more queries contact through email: aloyseum@gmail.com

