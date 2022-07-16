Vivek Madaan explains how ‘Ghar Wapsi’ is all about roller-coaster life of startups



Mumbai: Vivek Madaan, who has been a part of the web series ‘Aranyak’ and the movie ‘Hum Tum’, will now be seen in Ruchir Arun’s ‘Ghar Wapsi’.

The web series is all about Shekhar, played by actor Vishal Vashishtha, who has some dreams in life but all of them take a backseat when he loses his high-paying job in Bengaluru. But he keeps it a secret from his family.

Vivek will be seen playing the role of Kanak Sethi. He says: “The protagonist, Shekhar (Vishal Vashishta) seeks better career prospects once he returns to losing his job to his hometown (Indore). I play the CEO of a startup which Shekhar is always keen to join. What happens after he manages to get a job at Kanak’s(Vivek Madaan) company, is what forms the important part of the story in ‘Ghar Wapsi’.”

“My character Kanak Sethi’s actions are the trigger point for the protagonist to realise his truths and act accordingly. The title of our show ‘Ghar Waapsi’ is directly connected to what unfolds once Kanak starts playing a big role in Vishal’s character’s realisations.”

Vivek who was previously seen in Ajay Devgan starrer ‘Runway 34’ praised the director of his upcoming series.

He adds: “Work becomes easy on a congenial set. Thanks to the director Ruchir Arun, who is one happy, always so joyful and yet precise with his instructions. Not once did he lose his cool despite some adverse conditions and it was my good fortune to work under his direction.”

‘Ghar Wapsi’ will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar.