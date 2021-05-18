Vivian F Sequeira (62)-President of Sodality of Immaculate Conception of BVM No More

Spread the love



















Vivian F Sequeira (62)-President of Sodality of Immaculate Conception of Blessed Virgin Mary (Mangalore Diocese) No More

Mangaluru: Vivian Francis Sequeira, son of Late Joseph Hilary Sequeira and Marceline Sequeira, husband of Rovena Sequeira, and father of Savannah and Sharlaine Sequeira, passed away on Tuesday, 18 May due to illness.

He was the President of Sodality of Immaculate Conception of Blessed Virgin Mary (Mangalore Diocese), and a member of the Holy Cross ward of Bejai Church.

Funeral rites will be held at St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, Mangaluru at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 with Covid restrictions.

