Viyon Robin Veigas elected President of Konkan Yuva Dubai

Konkan Yuva Dubai – The youth wing of St Mary’s Church Dubai announced Viyon Robin Veigas as the President for the term 2021-2022 during the Annual General Body meeting held on 09 April 2021.

Viyon Robin was elected unanimously during the Annual general body meeting and election. He Hails from Vittal Parish from the Diocese of Mangalore. He will succeed Vivian Fernandes as the 10th President. He was active in YCS, ICYM serving at different levels in the parish, diocese and Regional levels. Member of several Social Organisations and Personality development Organisation like JCI.

Speaking on the occasion the new president said, “Konkan Yuva is built on a strong rock by our founders with a vision and mission, it is our responsibility to take the legacy forward. I take this opportunity as a responsibility. Let us all give our best and actively participate in every event and meetings. Let us not only focus on a particular region. We need more Konkani speaking Catholics to join us from everywhere. Humanitarian works, spiritual developments are also the need of the hour, which we need to focus on”.

Outgoing president Vivian Fernandes said, “I am happy that I’ve handed over the presidential responsibility to a safer hand and to a well-deserving committee. I thank all members especially the Executive committee members, past presidents and seniors for their guidance and support throughout the journey. I also thank all our sponsors and well-wishers”.

About Konkan Yuva

Konkan Yuva is the youth wing of St Mary’s Church Dubai which is a young and dynamic youth movement comprising of young individuals from the Konkan coastal belt and residing in UAE. The tagline of Konkan Yuva being ‘home away from home” has helped many individuals seeking comfort and assurance in the team, the main vision of the organisation is to help the newcomers from the Konkan belt in Dubai, to give them comfort and create a friendly atmosphere, to be reachable for them whenever they are in need.

Past and Current Activities

Konkan Yuva has been on the active organisations in the St Marys Church. KY has been involved in various activities like Jobseekers seminars, Family Fest, Khel Mhel, Online and offline talent hunt events, blood donation Drive, Christmas Crib Competitions, Helping poor students back in India.

Involving themselves in helping Labours in Labour Camps, Cleaning of the Cemetery, live musical Concerts, youth Mass and many collaborative Events along with SMMC and YAM.

For Memberships Contact:

Denzil Ralph Moras

Vice President ( 0522447158)

Anisha D’ Almeida

Gen Secretary ( 058976650)

Email: konkanyuvasmc@gmail.com