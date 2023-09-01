VML committee Dubai Holds 17th Annual Shree Varamahalakshmi Puja

Dubai: Shree Varamahalakshmi Puja Samithi Dubai, vibrantly celebrated its 17th annual Shree Varamahalakshmi Puja recently at The Woodlem Park School Auditorium, Al Ghusais, Dubai with devotional bhajans and songs following true tradition and culture.

Jagadish Padil and Rajani Jagadish Padil, Gunakar and Neetha Gunakar couples represented on behalf of the VML Puja committee which was traditionally performed by the guidance of renowned Purohith Raghu Bhat.

A large number of devotees who gathered from all over UAE witnessed and felt the spirit of the puja with the beautifully set puja mandap decorated with fresh flowers by Rajesh Kutthar and the team which created the perfect environment for the puja.

Puja was further followed by Lakshmi Ashtothara, Sumangali aaraadhane, Braahmana aaraadhane and Kannika aaraadhane. Further devotional bhajans and Nrithya bhajans added more colour to the program. The Puja concluded with the Mahamangalarathi and the distribution of Mahaprasadam.

Meantime, for the active involvement of children and women and to enhance their spiritual knowledge, winners of various competitions were announced and all the participants and winners were felicitated with certificates and trophies.

Rajesh Kutthar compered the program. The whole event proved to be very well-planned and in a systematic manner with the active participation of Sumangalis who are the members of the VML team under the leadership of Suvarna Sathish Poojary with the support of core committee members.

Like this: Like Loading...