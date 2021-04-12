Spread the love



















Vocations Day Marks Centenary Celebrations of Sastan Parish

Udupi: As part of the centenary celebrations of St Antony’s Church Sastan, the Vocation Day was celebrated on April 12.

Fr Baptist Menezes Director of Minor Seminary Moodubelle concelebrated the solemn mass.

Delivering the homily during the Mass, Fr Baptist explained the importance of a Priest and pointed out how in the New Testament, Jesus chose his disciples to proclaim the good news to the people. In the same way God has been calling young men and women to dedicate themselves to carry on the mission of Christ.

Following the Mass, Fr Baptist Menezes felicitated the priests and religious women from Sastan who have been serving in different parts of the country. At the same time Fr Baptist also honoured the religious women from two convents of Sastan.

Parish Priest Fr John Walter Mendonca, Native priest Fr John Lewis, Fr Steevan D’Souza, Parish Committee secretary Louis D’Souza, 18 commissions coordinator Janet Banz and others were present.