Vociferous Arguments over Viral Video of Mayor taking MCC Officials to Task Over Corruption

Vociferous Arguments during Council Meeting on Thursday, 30 December over Viral Video of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Premanand Shetty taking MCC Officials to Task Over Corruption.

Mangaluru: Arguments or discussions during Mangaluru City Corporation Council Meetings with loud voices are not new, and this time during council meeting held on Thursday, 30 December witnessed a vociferous discussion over a viral video of Mayor Premanand Shetty taking MCC officials to task over corruption. And during this council meeting, the Congress in opposition took the ruling BJP in the council to task, in connection with the video which went viral.

It should be noted that in the viral video, a citizen was seen complaining about officials receiving bribes. “I have seen a person distributing Rs 500 each to all here yesterday,” he told the mayor, who reached the spot after receiving complaints. The mayor immediately asked the officials whether the office has CCTV cameras, and took them to task for not clearing files for more than two months.



Raising the issue, Congress corporators alleged that people are forced to pay Rs 500 at each table in the MCC. Opposition leader A C Vinayaraj of Congress said that people have been discussing corruption in the MCC on social media platforms. Yet another Congress party corporator Naveen D’Souza also said that the mayor had immediately rushed to the section of the MCC, when he received the complaint about corruption. “Such corruption is rampant in all sections of the city corporation. We need to put an end to this menace,” added D’souza.



Mayor Premanand Shetty sought details of the corruption. Meanwhile, the issue also led to the exchange of barbs by corporators in the ruling and opposition sides. On the introduction of E-Khata, Nirman-2 building license application, and online property tax systems in the city corporation, the mayor said that it will ensure transparency. “We have introduced online facilities for the convenience of the public here, ahead of all other urban local bodies in the state. There are a lot of issues with the software, and we are learning by trial and error. All such issues will be sorted out soon,” said the Mayor.

SWM: MCC Approves Startup’s DPR

The MCC council has approved a detailed project report (DPR) submitted by a city-based startup to implement solid waste management (SWM) in the city. Mangala Resource Management Private Limited (MRMPL), which is associated with the Mangaluru Ramakrishna Math, had submitted a cost-effective DPR to carry out door-to-door waste collection in 60 wards of the city, and manage it scientifically at the dump yard in Pachanady.

The city corporation had approved a DPR prepared by an agency in September, to invite tenders for the SWM, once the existing contract of Antony Waste Handling Cell (AWHC) ends. However, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra directed the startup to submit a DPR. At present, the MCC is paying Rs 3,750 per ton, for the collection and transportation of waste. The DPR submitted by the MRMPL offers that waste will be collected, transported and processed at the same cost, and that there will be no escalation of charges annually. Mayor Premanand Shetty said that the proposal will be sent to the government for final approval.