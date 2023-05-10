Vokkaligara Sangha UAE Celebrates ‘Sneha Sammilana 2023’

Dubai: Vokkaligara Sangha UAE colourfully concluded its maiden annual day celebrations “Sneha Sammilana 2023” at Pearl Creek Hotel, Dubai on 8th May 2023.

On this occasion Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, head of Shree Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math interacted online with a blessing session. Swamiji appreciated the activities of Vokkaligara Sangha UAE and explained the importance of supporting the educational requirements of underprivileged children in society.

Sarvothama Shetty inaugurated the program by lighting the traditional lamps along with other guests and dignitaries.

Sarvotham Shetty appreciated the activities of Vokkaligara Sangha under the dynamic leadership of Dr Rashmi Nanda Kishore and extended his full cooperation and support.

Cultural programmes consisted of classical & folk dance and many songs which enthralled the spectators.

Many other community leaders and organisation heads gathered and extended their support and solidarity with the Vokkaligara Sangha.

Video clips of Nadadore Kempe Gowda, were displayed to motivate and inform his love and dedication towards traders and the entire community.

Dr Rashmi Nanda Kishore briefed about upcoming programs and requested everyone to support the same. All the dignitaries and guests were felicitated and gifted a live jasmine plant as a memento, which was very innovative and appropriated by everyone.

Dr Rashmi Nandakrishna appreciated the core committee members Harish Kodi, Puttaraju Narasegowda, Prasidh Gowda, Kiran Gowda, Varadharaja KC, Suresh Babu KP and Pradeep Gowda for successfully conducting the First Annual Day “Snehasammilana 2023”.

