Volvo, IKEA, BBMP set up 100-bed Covid centre in B’luru



Bengaluru: Two Swedish majors — automotive major Volvo Group and furniture retailer IKEA, have joined hands with Bengaluru’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to set-up a 100-bed Covid care centre.

According to a statement, this facility will come up at the Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology on Old Madras Road, and commence operations in two phases.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, inaugurated the phase I comprising 40 beds fully sponsored by Volvo Group and supported by IKEA India, which is equipped to cater to Covid-19 positive individuals, who are either asymptomatic, or exhibiting mild symptoms or seeking isolation services, the statement said.

After the inauguration, Yediyurappa said Volvo is always on the forefront and thanked the company for its generous contribution to fight the pandemic.

Volvo Group India President & Managing Director Kamal Bali said that the second wave of Covid-19 has been highly virulent and fast-spreading, and this can be overwhelming for any administration or healthcare system anywhere in the world. “It is indeed a gratifying experience to be able to help save lives,” he added.

The facility is equipped with oxygen concentrators, necessary medical equipment, amenities such as food, medicines, well furnished rooms with IKEA beds and furnishings, treatment and care by on-site doctors and nursing staff free of charge, as per the standards and protocol defined by the government of Karnataka, the company added.

“This facility is planned to be operational until June 30, 2021 and during the course, BBMP will extend the same by another 60 beds, based on the demand. In the second phase BBMP plans 20 beds as a High-Dependency Unit,” it said.

Volvo’s Bali and Ikea India CEO Peter Betzel in a joint statement stated: “Volvo and IKEA India are glad to collaborate in this Covid care centre that would enable the many people to access the much needed support and alleviate the stress and suffering that the current wave has brought upon us all.”

