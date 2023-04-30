Vote Congress for Overall Development of Kaup – Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: “Religion or caste is not important today. People are fed up with the hike in prices of daily commodities. Youths struggle to get employment after completing their education because of the corrupt BJP government. The people of Karnataka have decided to send the BJP government home in the forthcoming elections”, said Vinay Kumar Sorake Congress candidate for Kaup Assembly Constituency, during a poll campaign in Hirebettu Panchayat, here on April 30.

Speaking to the media persons Vinay Kumar Sorake said, “There is a “Congress wave” in the State and the party will come to power in Karnataka. At the same time, the people of Kaup also want a change. I am in politics for the last 40 years and have served as a minister, MLA, and MP. I have never jumped to any other party”.

Sorake further said, “Congress is in my blood, and I will remain in Congress until my last breath. If the people of Kaup constituency elect me this time, I will sincerely serve them for five years and develop the Kaup constituency”.

Congress Leaders Narayana Madaga, Ismail, Sulaiman, Ramesh, Surekha, Asha, Suguna, Rajeshwari, Krishna and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...