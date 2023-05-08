Vote for Congress for the Development of Mangaluru – J R Lobo

Mangaluru: “The Mangalore city is recognized in the world and Mangalore has every chance to stand tall as the greatest city in the world. Mangalore, a hub of connectivity has all the opportunities to transform into a commercial city in the world. It is the duty of the government and the political leaders to take the initiative. Our MLA Kamath has repeatedly claimed that he has brought development projects such as smart city projects etc. In his tenure, only a few roads with basic facilities have been developed which can be done with the cooperation of the corporators. Being an MLA, he should attract investors from other states and countries”, said the Congress candidate of Mangalore South Constituency J R Lobo during a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatte here on May 8.

Addressing the media persons Lobo said, “After BJP came to power in the state, in the Mangalore City Corporation the price for drinking water, trade license fees, solid waste management fees and property tax have drastically increased. Many small and medium businesses have closed down because of the increase in Trade license fees. One should pay a lot of money to get their documents cleared in MUDA. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had promised to give sand for Rs 2000 per load but now people have to pay about Rs 15,000 per load. For the construction of the underpass near the Town Hall Rs 14 crores have been spent, but people are not using the underpass”.

Lobo further said, “During my tenure, the construction of the DC Office at Padil started, but the double-engine government has not yet completed it. We spent a lot of money on the water fountain at Kadri Park, but MLA Kamath did not bother to maintain it. He has poured the smart city funds on roads at 40%. The roads once concreted are repeatedly dug and the tax money is wasted. No effort has been made to develop the fishing port. With the demolition of the central market and without alternate arrangements for traders, hundreds of families were made to suffer without being able to earn their livelihood, which is called development for the BJP”.

Lobo also said, “When I was the MLA for the first time, I included Mangalore city in the smart city project. Implemented the Jalasiri project and constructed the first 3D planetarium at Pilikula. I tried to bring a Rs 400 crore investment from Lakshadweep to give priority to fisheries. After I lost the elections in 2018, all my projects were put on hold. I would like to continue all the projects and so request the people of my constituency to cast their valuable votes and bring Congress to power. BJP always speaks about double engines but all their three engines have now failed”.

