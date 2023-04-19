Vote from Home! Good News for Elderly Voters bove 80 Years

Vote from Home! Good News for Elderly Voters Above 80 Years

Mangaluru: “The election commission has allowed the elderly voters who are above 80 years to vote from home so that every citizen can cast his/her valuable vote. Concerned officials should see that no one is left out of the election process”, said the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division Dr G C Prakash during a meeting held at the DC office here on April 19.

Dr Prakash said, “A special voting system to vote from home is set up for people over the age of 80 and those with disabilities. The voting process should be carried out carefully and the same should be announced in the respective Assembly Constituencies. On May 10, every voter should go to the polling station to cast their valuable vote”.

Dr Prakash further said, “Everyone should strive for fair and transparent polling. Those engaged in these processes shall follow the directions issued by the Election Commission from time to time. Health kits should be available to provide first aid in case of emergency along with drinking water, washrooms, electricity connections etc. in the polling booths.”

DC Ravikumar M R, who is also the District Election Officer briefed on the steps taken in preparation for the elections in Dakshina Kannada district.

CEO of ZP Dr Kumara, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate, Expenditure Inspectors of Sullia and Puttur assembly constituencies, ADC Krishnamurthy and various nodal officials assigned for election work were present.

