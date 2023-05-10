Voting Begins Smoothly For Assembly Elections In Udupi District

Udupi: Voting for the Karnataka assembly elections began in Udupi district in a smooth manner on Wednesday May 10.

Kaup Assembly constituency Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake along with his wife Daksha Sorake and Son Dvishan Sorake voted at the Girls PU College in Udupi. Udupi Assembly Constituency BJP Candidate Yashpal Suvarna also cast his vote.

The final electoral rolls comprise 10,41,915 voters in the district, Byndoor has 2,35,716 voters and 246 polling stations; Kundapura has 2,09,592 voters and 222 polling stations; Udupi has 216989 voters and 226 polling stations; Kaup has 1,89,007 voters and 208 polling stations and Karkala Assembly constituency has 1,90,611 voters and 209 polling stations.

Besides Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) as identity proof, other approved photo ID cards, including the Aadhaar Card, MNREGA ID card, bank or post office passbooks with photo, labour department’s health insurance smart card, driving license, PAN card, smart cards of the Registrar General of India or the National Population Register, passport, pension card with photo, service ID cards by central/ state governments and public sector undertakings, ID cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs and Special Disability Card, are also accepted.

The administration has established five each special polling booths managed by women officers (Sakhi) in the five Assembly constituencies and one each special booth for physically handicapped, young voters and theme-based booths in these constituencies besides setting up one ethnic booth in Kundapur constituency. Wheelchairs, magnifying glasses, braille ballot papers, entry on priority, ramp and transportation on request are arranged for specially-abled persons. As many as 1,336 ballot and control units and 1,446 voter-verified paper audit trail machines are arranged.

