Voting for bypoll to 3 Assembly seats in Meghalaya begins



Shillong: Voting for the by-elections in three Assembly seats in Meghalaya began on Saturday morning amid heavy security deployment and following Covid-19 protocols, officials said.

Traditionally a matrilineal society, Meghalaya sees women voters always outnumber their male counterparts.

As many as 1,02,695 voters, including 53,106 women voters would decide the electoral fate of 13 candidates in the three Assembly seats.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and the main opposition Congress fielded candidates in all three seats, the BJP, which is a constituent of the NPP-dominated Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), has fielded candidates in Rajabala.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), an ally of the MDA, also fielded candidates in Mawphlang, predicting possible division of vote share among the ruling coalition partners.

The UDP is supporting the NPP candidate in other seats.

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), another ally of the MDA, is supporting the UDP candidates in Mawphlang and Rajabala.

Five candidates each are contesting from Mawryngkneng and Rajabala, while three candidates are in a direct political fight in Mawphlang.

The bypolls to the three Assembly seats were necessitated following the deaths of three sitting MLAs — David A. Nongrum (Congress, Mawryngkneng), Azad Zaman (UDP, Rajabala) and Syntar Klas Sunn (Independent, Mawphlang).

The poll officials said the Covid protocols, including mandatory double dose vaccination of all polling personnel, agents of the candidates and their parties, drivers engaged in the election process and posting a health worker as Covid Nodal Officer in each polling station are being followed.

