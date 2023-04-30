Voting for the Congress Party is Voting for PFI – J P Nadda

Udupi: “Voting for the Congress party is nothing but voting for Popular Front of India (PFI)”, said BJP national president J P Nadda during the roadshow held at Saligrama on April 30.

Addressing the party workers J P Nadda said, “If you vote for the JD(S), it is like voting for the Congress. If you vote for the Congress, it is nothing but voting for the PFI. These are all political parties that support anti-social elements that cause violence in society. People should keep this in mind while voting”.

J P Nadda claimed that during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, cases filed against the PFI were withdrawn and those arrested were released. As a result, violence spread in Karnataka. “Do you expect such people to come to power? Don’t you want peace in society? Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned PFI and put people involved in criminal activities behind bars. If you want them to remain behind bars, you should vote for the BJP”, he said.

Nadda further said, “There were a series of scams during the tenure of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. He alleged corruption in the construction of the Malaprabha canal, recruitment of police, recruitment of teachers and a huge scam of Rs 8,000 crore in the development of Arkavathi Layout in Bengaluru. Show me one scam during the BJP rule in Karnataka. KPCC president D K Shivakumar is out on bail, there is a money-laundering case against him. Congress leaders have no moral right to speak about corruption. People should vote for the BJP to ensure a corruption-free government”.

Nadda also said, “Today 4 crore people are receiving free ration in the state under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana and nine lakh people have been provided with houses under the PM Awas Yojana. This election is for the future of Karnataka. On the one hand, you have a party which promotes corruption and blocks development. On the other hand, you have BJP which promotes development. If you want double-engine government, then you have to send a BJP candidate to the state assembly”.

“For social welfare, we have increased the reservation of SC by 2 per cent, ST by 4 per cent, for Lingayat community by 2 per cent and for Vokkaliga community by 2 per cent. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar say that they will take away these reservations and give them on a communal basis, which is against the Constitution. I want to ask Congress, whose reservation they want to take back. They only work for dividing people in the name of politics”, Nadda added.

