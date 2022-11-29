Votive Procession on Eve of Annual Feast of St Joseph Vaz Shrine-Mudipu

Votive Procession on the Eve of Annual Feast of St Joseph Vaz Shrine-Mudipu

Mangaluru : On the occasion of the celebration of the Annual feast of St Joseph Vaz Shrine Mudipu, the votive procession was held on 27 November 2022 at 3:30 pm from Mudipu St Joseph Vaz Church to St Joseph Vaz Shrine Mudipu Hill. The parishioners of Mudipu parish along with other deanery parish devotees and outside deanery devotees brought various offerings in the form of things which are useful for the celebration of the feast and festival meal.

Once the procession reached the St Joseph Vaz hill Shrine Rector Rev Fr. Assisi Rebello and Asst parish priest Fr. Rony Pinto blessed the votive offerings and prayed over the devotees followed by the small prayer service at the Shrine. Thereafter some of the offerings which were not used for festal meals were kept for auction with the active participation of the devotees.

Br. Pranay Pereira, Sr Philomena D’abreu Superior Holy family convent, Naveen D’Souza Vice President PPC, Dr Irene Veigas Secretary PPC and shrine committee members were present on the occasion. The Annual celebrations of the feast of St Joseph Vaz will be held on 1,2, 3, & 4th December 2022 at the Shrine.