VP of Expertise, Sheikh Karnire Gets Premium Residency ‘Saudi’s Green Card’

Dammam: K S Sheikh Karnire, Vice President of Expertise Contracting Ltd, has become one of the very few Indians to receive permanent residency in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom recently permitted foreign nationals to own business and property without the need for a sponsor.

Reacting to the news Sheikh said, “My heartfelt thanks to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the Saudi Government. No doubt, this is a proud moment for me. I am delighted. My sincere thanks to the people who have trust in Expertise and my brothers, the driving force behind the success of Expertise”.

Sheikh further said, “The Premium Residency, formally known as the Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia that grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom without the need for a sponsor. The introduction of the Premium Residency comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost the Saudi economy”.

Sheikh also said, “Expertise Contracting Company, founded in 1999 has been a renowned Industrial service provider of KSA. With more than 10,000 employees and more than 5000 pieces of equipment. Expertise services span major industrial divisions allowing us to serve a variety of sectors including petrochemical, oil & gas, fertilizer, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation verticals. With headquarters in Jubail Industrial City, KSA, Expertise boasts an operating terminal of 300,000 sq. meters and has branch offices across the kingdom”.

Sheikh and his team have supported the stranded employees and families during COVID 19 period to safely bring them back from Saudi to India through more than 10 charted flights to various cities of India. They are also running an NGO under the name of K S Sayeed Charitable trust supporting several downtrodden families with food, shelter and education. Hailing from the village Karnire, Near Mangalore, Sheikh started his journey in the Kingdom as an Automobile Engineer and built the company along with his 5 other brothers.