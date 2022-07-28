VP of State AAP & Former Bluru Top Cop Bhaskar Rao Interacts with Journos

State Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Vice President and former Police Commissioner of Bangalore Bhaskar Rao addressed the media persons in Mangaluru at Balam Bhat Hall, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: According to State Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Vice President and former Police Commissioner of Bangalore Bhaskar Rao “Polarisation, radicalisation and moral policing are curtailing the development of Dakshina Kannada.”. He was addressing the media persons during his visit to Mangaluru at Balam Bhat Hall, Mangaluru

He also said “AAP party will reach every corner of the state as it’s growing at a rapid pace. The party has dominated in Punjab and Delhi. We are prepared for the next elections in the state. Due to the incapability of Congress, JDS and BJP, a party like AAP has emerged. There is a vacuum in leadership among the other national parties. We have 10 months left and we need to sprint towards the election.”

“We will appoint office-bearers in all the eight constituencies in the district with 10 wings pertaining to farmers, fisherman, street vendors, women’s, OBC, Minorities, Student, youth, lawyers,auto drivers, civic works. In each constituency will nominate 320 office bearers in eight constituencies.

This will increase their self confidence and they will learn to take up responsibilities with the activities we are taking up. Our party is about to take off with fully energized party workers. AAP gives opportunities with over 400 positions in one district.” Rao said.

“Due to Radicalisation, polarisation Dakshina Kannada has suffered a lot which is destroying the life of youths. If it continues, the district will turn into an old age home. The ideology of AAP bringing everyone together irrespective of religion, caste, creed suits Dakshina Kannada district. AAP does not subscribe to corruption, misleading, nepotism and Parivaar politics. The investors are scared to invest in the coastal belt, even though there are resources or scope to boost tourism, It has not been done due to the extreme fear created by fringe elements and vitiated the atmosphere completely. People need peace in Dakshina Kannada,” he said.

“Religious practice should be inside the house and not to divide people. This has hit the people hard in Mangaluru in terms of jobs and opportunities are going away.

When media asked about Bajrang Dal workers gatecrashing a pub and the police commissioner denying any attack happening, Bhaskar Rao said, “They will get encouraged to do moral policing due to political power. It is unfortunate they are getting protection for moral policing. The police commissioner is defending them out of helplessness.

District AAP President Santhosh Kamath, AAP Karavali Zone President Jayaprakash Rao, State Joint Secretary Vivekananda Salins, District General Secretary Venugopala Puchhappady, District Organisational Secretary Rasheed Jattipalla, Treasurer Avren D’Souza and Media convenor Venkatesh Baliga, Stephen Pinto, Deviprasad Bajilakeri, Vijaynath Vittal Shetty, Sadashiva Rao, Rajendra tonse, Florine Goveas, Nazareth, Vishu Kumar, Janardhana Bangera, Ramanna Naik, Ananda Gowda, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Kumar, Bennet Crasta, Vinni Pinto, Naveen Dsouza, James, Shannon Pinto, Prithvi, Moisin Raana, Vidya Rakesh, Fareed Nadaf and members from all 8 constituencies were also present

Like this: Like Loading...