VR Sudheer Rao from Bejai arrested For Cheating Job Aspirants

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested Sudheer Rao (42) an accused on April 6, who cheated more than 30 people taking lakhs of rupees promising visas and jobs in Bulgaria.

Sudheer Rao is a resident of Bejai New Road, Mangaluru.

According to the police, Sudheer Rao promised to provide jobs in Bulgaria with a visa and took lakhs of rupees from more than 30 job aspirants.

The accused Sudheer was absconding as he was involved in fraud and cheating with cases registered against him in various police stations.

He had also created fake documents to buy a car and taken loans from co-op societies. In this connection, 8 cases were registered against him in various police stations. 1 case in the Surathkal Police Station, 2 cases each in the Mangaluru East Police Station, Mangaluru South police station, Surathkal Police Station and Kankanady Town police station.

In the recent cheating case, the Bantwal Town police booked a case against Sudheer Rao for cheating some job aspirants who were offered jobs in Bulgaria. Sudheer had taken more than Rs 50 lakhs from the Job aspirants, promising them a work visa in Bulgaria. In this connection, the Batwal police registered a case under Sections 417 and 420 IPC.

Based on the complaint, the CCB police arrested Sudheer and an investigation is on.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar Jain IPS, and under the direction of Assistant Commissioner of Police Mangalore CCB Unit PA Hegde, the operation was carried out by the CCB Inspector Shyam Sundar HM and PSI Sudeep MV and staff.

Like this: Like Loading...