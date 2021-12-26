Vrindavan priests seek ban on Sunny Leone’s video



Mathura: Priests in Vrindavan have demanded a ban on Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s latest video album, alleging that her dance performance hurts their religious sentiments.

The video album is titled ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache’ and was released by Saregama music recently.

The priests claimed her dance moves in the video are “obscene” and has maligned the image of Braj bhoomi.

A Hindutva organisation also staged a protest and shouted slogans against the actor on Saturday. Members of the organisation also filed a police complaint demanding that an FIR be filed against her.

Superintendent of Police (city) M.P. Singh, however, said no FIR has been registered so far.

Mahamandleshwar Yogi Naval Giri of Vrindavan, said: “Such videos should be banned and the actor must tender a public apology for her act. We cannot tolerate obscenity in the name of ‘Radha Rani’. We are also writing a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the matter.”

Mohini Bihari Sharan Maharaj from Vrindavan Chatur Sampraday said the dance video had hurt the religious sentiments of the entire community.

“This is the cheapest form of gaining publicity in the name of Radha Rani,” he said, adding that if the government did not take necessary action, they will move court.