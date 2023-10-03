Wages of tea garden workers in Assam hiked by Rs 18/day



Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to increase the daily minimum wages of tea garden workers by Rs 18, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It was decided to raise the wages of the workers in the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys with effect from October 1 during a cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister on Monday night.

He said, “The government made the decision to raise the minimum daily wages for the workers in tea gardens. With effect from October 1, the daily wage in the Brahmaputra valley increases from Rs 232 to Rs 250. The labourers in Barak Valley will now receive Rs 228 instead of Rs 210.”

Sarma told the reporters after the meeting that the state government has instructed the garden managers to grant a 20 per cent incentive to the workers for the upcoming Durga Puja.

“With immediate effect, there will be a 3 per cent reservation in government posts for tea garden workers. Only the non-creamy layer will use this,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Sarma mentioned that the creation of Bajali district by bifurcating the existing Barpeta district was also decided in the cabinet meeting.

