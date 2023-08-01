Wait until investigation officer report in the Udupi Video incident – CM Siddaramaiah

Udupi: “The police have registered a Suo-moto case in connection with the incident of a video shooting in the toilet of a private college in Udupi. The DySP grade officer is investigating the case. Until the investigation report is submitted to the court we all need to wait patiently”, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The CM was speaking after inspecting the damage in the sea erosion in Padubidri on August 1. The Officials have been instructed to submit an action plan for a permanent solution to the problem. The cost will be fixed after receiving information from the concerned officials.

The loss due to heavy rains in the district is over Rs 35 crores and there is no shortage of funds for the relief work. There is enough money in the PD account and if there is a shortage, the government will be released an additional amount.

When asked about BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s remarks on Jihadi Government ruling Karnataka Siddaramaiah said, “Nalin Kumar is a Joker and I won’t comment on his statement. He doesn’t know what he is talking about”.

District Minister-in-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar, Fisheries Minister Mankala Vaidaya, Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari and others were present.

