‘Wake Up Mlore’ Group Submits letter to DC Protesting Vaccine Mandates & Covid Measures



Mangaluru: A group of concerned citizens from “Wake Up Mangalore” went to DC’s Office to meet the DC, Dr. Rajendra K.V, unfortunately he had gone out on a visit. Therefore we submitted our memorandum to Additional DC, Krishnamurthy H.K and demanded the end to all Covid Vaccine mandates

At 5 PM on February 21st, we stated our argument in the presence of Additional DC, Krishnamurthy H.K. We were also accompanied by a Dr. Arun Prasad from Mudipu who provided scientific reasons to stop vaccine mandates, mass testing through RT-PCR and mask mandates in schools. The Addl. DC was friendly and he acknowledged our problems and he has assured that he will take this matter to higher authorities.

The public has lost faith in the so-called “experts” whose lockdowns policies have destroyed our economy. We urge the government bureaucrats to end all Covid-19 mandates and move towards normalcy.

We also stated that the vaccine passport rules issued in Mangaluru are unscientific, inhumane, unconstitutional and illegal. The vaccine mandates in malls and theatres are illegal because the Supreme Court and Ministry of Health & Welfare has stated that vaccination is voluntary. We urge the management of all malls, theatres, schools, colleges and companies to immediately end vaccine mandates and treat their customers & employers equally regardless of their vaccination status.