Spread the love



















Walk at Your Own Risk! Road/UGD Construction at ‘Hampankatta Junction’ is a ‘Killer Junction’?

Mangaluru: Keeping seniors and disabled individuals safe on the job site is extremely important and requires additional measures at construction sites, but none of the concerned authorities of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) nor Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) are bothered about the safety of the citizens. Seniors and Special Needs Individuals are not safe around construction sites, due to the negligence of the site engineers and contractors. While there are a bunch of Road/UGD pipe laying/.drainage etc construction sites across the City, just picture them as the life of motorists and pedestrians wading through such a mess.

Apart from road or drainage construction sites, even towering apartment buildings climbing toward the sky, Highways being reconstructed, Homes being expanded, and shimmering office buildings being renovated along busy city streets, is a nuisance to people walking by them These impressive projects bring us safer, newer, and better places to live and work, yet they are some of the most dangerous areas we encounter on any given day. Among the rest of the construction sites in the City, one of the major road/UGD pipe-laying work from Hampankatta junction towards Light House Hill road is putting the lives of people in risk- and it could be fatal one of these days if the engineers or contractors don’t rectify the safety issues.

Apart from the people, even the on-site workers are also at risk of a catastrophic injury or fatality, when you look at their non-safety measures while at work. No proper safety gears nor gloves or safety shoes- and we are boasting about Smart Engineers and Smart Officials at MCC and MSCL? Sources reveal that numerous pedestrians are injured or killed due to accidents occurring at construction sites. Most pedestrian construction accidents occur when a bystander is struck by a falling object, or by a construction vehicle such as a crane or truck. The possibility of a pedestrian bystander being the victim of a construction site injury is complicated when the pedestrian is a senior citizen or an individual who has a disability such as vision or hearing loss, or a mobility issue that make navigating potentially hazardous conditions that much more difficult.

And that’s exactly what we are seeing at the construction site near Hampankatta junction, and no one is bothered about the safety of the pedestrians walking by it. There are no comprehensive safety measures followed to provide safety best practices for seniors, disabled adults, and their caregivers to help them safely navigate construction sites. And If a worst-case scenario occurs, where someone is injured in a construction zone, the authorities are quick in putting the blame on the person, and not admitting their fault. The greatest risks for pedestrians on foot include falling objects, being hit by a construction device, and slips and falls. Avoiding a construction area altogether is the safest scenario.

Just look at the photos in this report, how safe it is to walk in this construction area near Hampankatta junction. They have placed a few wooden planks to cross over an 8-10 feet deep drainage-imagine if a person loses balance while walking on this wooden plank, and falls into the ditch/drain-either it will be serious injury or death on the spot. Also in other places, they have placed the steel/iron advertisement (Karnataka Bank) railings to cross over an empty space. Just imagine if a person’s foot gets stuck in the opening of the railing- it would result in an injury-which the engineers or the contractors had not used their common sense while placing those railings for crossing. Be advised, however, that temporary ramps may be unsteady or wobbly since they do not have an adequate side guard rail attached. Exercise caution while walking on these temporary ramps.

One of the biggest hazards to pedestrians near this construction zone on foot is the danger of falling debris, such as nails, tools, construction materials, etc. In reality as per rules, at such Construction sites where pedestrians will be commuting are encouraged to put up temporary barriers such as fences to expand the distance between bystanders and possible falling debris. Such boundaries should include posted warning signs that communicate the construction area should not be entered, or that the sidewalk is closed. But all these safety procedures are totally lacking- and we feel proud to call Smart City, what a joke!

The risks are especially great for individuals with limited vision or mobility when construction debris, uneven surfaces, or even dangerous holes caused by excavations or trenches are present. Construction projects often require the re-routing of pedestrian traffic. Sometimes, detour pathways are created that require pedestrians to traverse roads and surfaces that are unpaved or uneven. There could even be areas where the sidewalk or road has been broken, cracked, or partially removed, resulting in an uneven surface that may be slippery with dirt or dust. Unfortunately, our Smart Engineers and Contractors of MSCL have totally neglected these procedures.

Another primary factor of this construction area-are trips or falls on slippery, or muddy surfaces. Since water is often used during this construction project for a variety of purposes, chances are there for pedestrians to slip and fall., like Panduranga B R, a 68-year-old resident of Car Street said, “Two days I slipped and fell on the wet surface which was slightly covered with way, but luckily I had only a bruise on my shoulder and fingers. They are making the lives of seniors miserable by not keeping the construction area safe from debris, machinery, etc thereby putting our lives in danger. With no other option to have my morning walk, I have to suffer by wading through this ‘death zone’, where God only is my protector. Shame on these engineers and contractors who are putting the lives of people in hardship and risk”.

Also, there are chances that pedestrians could be hit by large vehicles and heavy earth moving equipment including excavators, wheel loaders, and heavy trucks used in this construction zone. And the way the operators of these earthmovers and heavy trucks perform, they don’t give a damn if they even see people walking by their vehicles. I think I have highlighted most of the safety hazards that are lacking at this Hampankatta Junction construction site so that the concerned officials of MSCL and MCC take quick action in rectifying the safety issues so that no lives are lost or severe injuries. It would recommend that warning signs could be posted about the danger spots well ahead of the construction zone to allow pedestrians enough time to take an alternate route. Also recommend that workers put up barriers around all equipment, tools, and building materials and that all debris be placed in a dumpster at the end of the day. It’s possible, however, that at a disorganized construction site, such items may be littered around the base of the project, causing a safety hazard for pedestrians.

In conclusion, until MSCL and MCC provides safety at this construction zone, be cautious while walking in the area. Construction projects keep communities moving forward and help us maintain the integrity and safety of roadways, buildings, and public areas. Still, they pose serious risks to workers and pedestrians, especially those who are already suffering from age, or birth-related disabilities. By remaining vigilant, taking detours when possible, and understanding the risks, all pedestrians, regardless of their physical limitations, can mitigate their risks of a construction-related accident or injury.

One of the most effective ways to protect yourself from getting hurt is to walk as far away from a construction site as possible. If you can walk on the opposite side of the street as the construction project to maintain the greatest possible distance. If you know your daily commute will take you past an ongoing construction project, consider temporarily changing your route to minimize risk. Be Cautious and Be Safe!