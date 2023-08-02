Walk-in Admission for Masters of Public Health at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University): A course that can guarantee a job with international recognition and migration

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) has started admissions for its professional postgraduate Master’s program in Public Health for batch starting September 2023. Masters of Public Health is a 2-year course which is a seasoned career all over the globe. As the demand for job-oriented professional courses is increasing, the Masters of Public Health (MPH) is becoming a rich option for smart students over courses in social work, psychology, nursing, business management, hospital administration, or other normal courses since it offers international acceptance and global delivery.

Masters of Public Health provides you with job opportunities in Government departments, hospitals, United Nations Agencies, corporate companies, in research institutes anywhere in the world provided you learn with experts and gather the right skills. The Masters of Public Health Programme offered by Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) is in association with Edward & Cynthia Institute of Public Health (ECIPH) in Mangalore which supports high end practical based learning and has an extremely heavy influence in the global public health domain which will benefit the student community greatly.

The public health programme is that it exposes students to global programmes, national health issues, and social work, teaches hospital-based and community-based programmes, climate change, health systems, research skills, climate change, policy matters, and much more. You can switch your jobs anytime you like into any domain that you prefer. A degree in MPH will also help to get jobs in reputed national and international organizations.

Public Health courses will bring professional recognition and competitive knowledge among students as it is a field having recognition in foreign countries as well. With careers in Public Health spanning from local to Global level Masters of Public Health will be producing graduates who will be thought leaders and also drive healthy policy and programmatic change in communities, universities, and places of importance.

To enrol for the Masters of Public Health course offered by Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), students need to have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university with a score of 50%. Graduates from any discipline would be able to pursue masters of public health.

Those who are interested to pursue this Post Graduate course can contact +91 7619333674 or +91 9699789383 or can contact Yenepoya University admission cell. The batch starts in September 2023 and limited seats are available.

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) is a full-fledged private University of higher education located in Deralakatte, Mangalore, Karnataka, India. It was established in the year 2008. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) imparts education to more than 9000 students and is a NAAC A+ grade institution. Yenepoya also holds 85th rank among the 100 best universities in India. Yenepoya hosts students in its lush green campus spanning over an area of 35 acres with ample opportunities for the overall development of students.

Like this: Like Loading...