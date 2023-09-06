WALKATHON for Walk of Life! Susheg LifeLine to hold Walkathon to Mark ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’

WALKATHON for Walk of Life! Susheg LifeLine, Mangaluru to hold a Walkathon to Mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, 10 September 2023 starting from Town Hall, Mangaluru at 7.30 am and culminating at St Aloysius PU College, Kodialbail, Mangaluru for a stage programme. Come, Join in large numbers for the Walkathon for a Good Cause. This year, the theme of “We All Have A Role to Play,” echoes the International Association for Suicide Prevention’s (IASP) overarching theme of “Creating hope through action.” In this spirit, the organizers stand united in their commitment to reduce suicide, empowering individuals with the confidence to take action.

Mangaluru: The goal of Mangaluru Suicide Prevention Life-Line is to prevent suicide and promote mental health and well-being. Their objectives are – To establish and operate a suicide prevention lifeline in Mangaluru; To train volunteers to assist those in distress through the suicide lifeline and prevent suicide; To conduct awareness programs on mental health for educational institutions- administrators, faculty, parents and student leaders; To sensitize the community on mental well-being and suicide prevention through various programmes; To publish literature on mental health and well-being in English and for the benefit of the general public in local languages. Suicide prevention, promotion of mental health, creating awareness, training volunteers, sensitizing the community and publishing literature on mental wellness are the objectives of the lifeline.

Susheg Charitable Trust in collaboration with the postgraduate department of Psychology, at St. Agnes College and the postgraduate department of Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, at St. Aloysius College, mobilized concerned citizens and organizations to set up such a Life-Line in Mangaluru. Susheg Lifeline was officially launched on October 2nd, 2017 to respond to the growing number of suicides in and around Mangaluru. Leading institutions of higher education – St. Agnes College, St. Aloysius College, Roshni Nilaya and several NGOs and concerned citizens of Mangaluru joined hands with Susheg Charitable Trust to address this social epidemic.

A hundred volunteers are trained in basic crisis intervention and psychological first aid by a team of psychiatrists, social workers, psychologists, counsellors and a lawyer. Weeklong training programmes are designed to equip the volunteers with the skills needed to respond to distressed callers over the phone. Additionally, refresher courses are being organized to address issues which need further attention.

A bunch of trained volunteers have been working 8-hour shifts and two trained operators are available 24/7 to attend to the distress calls. Upon gathering basic information, the operators contact the volunteer on call and provide the name and number of the caller. The volunteer immediately places a call and responds according to the protocol. The volunteers are trained in listening skills and psychological first-aid and can address the issues presented by the caller on the phone. If professional follow-up (hospitalization, police intervention, etc.) is required, the caller is referred for further assistance. There is a group of backup clinicians/experts including psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors, lawyers, and social workers available to assist the volunteers. Susheg Lifeline now reaches out to people from all over India.

‘And to bring awareness on Suicide and Its Prevention, which is a Suicide Lifeline Initiative, and to create Hope through Action, they are organizing a WALKATHON on Sunday, 10 September 2023 which starts from Town Hall, at 7.30 am, and proceeds on K S Rao Road, Kodialbail and culminates at Loyola of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, followed by a stage programme highlighting the aspects of suicide.

The Suicide Lifeline (0824) 2983444 has been a ray of hope for more than many callers since its inception. The teams of facilitators at Susheg have also addressed administrators, teachers and students in and around Mangaluru on topics related to mental health and well-being. September 10th, This walkathon is organized to sensitize the community and to generate awareness on suicide and its prevention. Students from Colleges in and around Mangaluru, NGOs and concerned citizens will join the Walkathon holding placards. There will be REEL and POSTER competitions for participants and prizes will be awarded for the most creative and educative placards. (CHECK THE POSTERS IN THIS REPORT FOR MORE DETAILS)



IF DISTRESSED DON’T COMMIT SUICIDE INSTEAD CALL FOR HELP OR MORE INFORMATION AT: 7338201234 or 0824 298 3444 or Email: susheglifeline@gmail.com

LIVE LIFE, ENJOY LIFE, VALUE LIFE!

Being ALIVE is different from truly LIVING LIFE. All of us are alive but do we live? This question, I asked myself, once upon a time, when I was much younger. I insisted on an answer, I struggled and wrestled within myself, and there trickled drop by drop, word by word, the answer…not just an answer but the honest and realistic one…that did not dwell in the past but that opened the gate to the future…..a future that leads me to Live Life, Enjoy Life and Value Life.

Looking back…..I asked myself was the path easy, to Live Life, Enjoy Life and Value it? Was the path easy??? Now… I look back and smile through it and say to myself “I CONQUERED” But back then it was a struggle, looked like a never-ending struggle, till I accepted and worked at every obstacle that came my way……………… Today I can proudly say that I “Live Life, Enjoy Life and Value Life. Nothing, nobody not even I, can harm it nor destroy it”

With this conviction, I joined the Suicide Lifeline (a unit of Susheg Charitable Trust (Regd)) that came into effect in Mangaluru in October 2017, our Motto is “Supporting the Fighters, Admiring the Survivors and Honouring the Taken by Never Giving-up HOPE.”

The world celebrates “World Suicide Prevention Day” on September 10th, every year. By emphasizing Suicide Prevention, we celebrate LIFE, respecting every human being. There are several people battling bouts of sadness, despair, hopelessness, emotional roller-coaster rides, anxiety about the future and much more daily. We believe every life is important, and precious and has to be valued. We are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to listen to and assist anyone experiencing a rough time in life irrespective of age, gender, or religion. We are just a phone call away.

Creating awareness of this community health crisis is the need of the hour. With this objective in mind, we have conducted sessions on coping with stress, mental health and well-being, building resilience, handling emotions and related topics in Schools and Colleges.

Remember, Suicide is a problem, not a solution! Do not let despair destroy your dreams. There is hope for everyone. Every life matters and WE CARE!

If you are an administrator and want us to reach out to your students, kindly contact us at susheglifeline@gmail com.

If you or someone you know is in distress, please call or encourage them to call our helpline number (0824) 2983444 right away.

Submitted by a Volunteer

Suicide Lifeline (Tel: 0824 2983444)

