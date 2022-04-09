WALKATHON to Mark ‘World Homoeopathy Day by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: On the eve of World Homoeopathy Day, on 9 th April 2022, a walkathon was organised by the Father Muller Homoeopathic College, Deralakatte from Deralakatte junction to Kuthar junction, for raising awareness regarding Homoeopathy system of medicine to the general public. It was inaugurated and flagged off by Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College symbolically by releasing a bunch of balloons in the presence of Rev Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, Dr Vilma Meera Dsouza Vice Principal, Dr Deepa Pais, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr Arun Varghese, Dr Sajan, Dr Rajachandra, Dr Rakhal, Dr Deeraj and Dr Kashyap.

This was followed by a beautifully depicted street play by the students and interns of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College regarding the beginning of Homoeopathy by its founder Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, whose birth anniversary is celebrated on April 10th as World Homoeopathy Day. The walkathon commenced at 8am from Deralakatte Junction with the staff and BHMS students until Kuthar Junction, where once again, there was the display of the street play and the walkathon winded up by 9.45 am.

Dr Jolly D’mello compered the programme. Faculty members and students took active part in the walkathon.