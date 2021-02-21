Spread the love



















Wanted for killing UP cop, main accused shot dead in encounter



Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): Moti, the main accused in the murderous attack on two police personnel in Kasganj on February 9, was killed in an encounter with the police in the early hours of Sunday.

Moti, who had been absconding after the incident, was hiding in the forest area near the Kali river. On receiving a tip-off, a police team began combing the area late on Saturday night.

Around 3.a.m on Sunday, the police team closed in around Moti’s hideout and the latter, and his accomplice, opened fire on the police team.

While the accomplice fled in the darkness, Moti was injured in the shootout and was taken to the Sidhpura community health centre where the doctors declared him dead.

It may be recalled that on the night of February 9, a police constable was killed and a sub inspector grievously wounded in assault by aides of Moti, a known liquor smuggler.

Moti’s brother, Ilkar, was shot dead by the police a few hours after the incident.

The deceased constable was identified as Devendra while the injured SI was Ashok Kumar.

The two policemen had reportedly gone to serve a legal notice for attachment of property to Moti over his alleged liquor smuggling activities when they were ambushed by his aides, stripped and assaulted with sticks and other weapons and taken hostage.

A search operation was conducted and additional forces were called after the policemen, who had managed to flee from the site of the incident, informed the officials.

The two police personnel were found with serious injuries in a field in Nagla Dhimar village under the Sidhpura police station and were taken to a local hospital. However, Devendra succumbed to his injuries later during treatment.

The police team recovered Ashok Kumar’s bike from the spot.

The policeman’s bike was found fallen on the ground with their uniform and shoes on top. It is believed that the attackers also humiliated the policemen by stripping them and then assaulting them.

The Chief Minister’s Office later released a statement saying “Action to be taken against the culprit under the National Security Act.”