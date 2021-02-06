Spread the love



















Warina Hussain learning Telugu for Tollywood debut?



Hyderabad: Actress Warina Hussain, who made her Bollywood debut in Loveyatri, is currently learning the Telugu language. The Afghan origin actress has shared a video on her official Twitter account to show off her spoken Telugu skills to fans.

“Namaskar, I am in Hyderabad. I am going to surprise all of you. Will tell it to you very soon,” she says in the video, in Telugu.

“My #telugu game on point,” she captioned the video.

Unconfirmed sources said that the actress is reportedly learning the language for a film that casts her opposite Kaylan Ram. The untitled biggie would mark her debut in the Telugu film industry, or Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Warina has completed her next Bollywood project with Freddy Daruwalla, and was recently spotted in Goa shooting for the supernatural thriller, The incomplete Man.