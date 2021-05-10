Spread the love



















WARNING! Don’t Go Out On A Joyride, Cops are Getting Tougher Day by Day on Violators

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City police in the beginning days of lockdown who had faced a tough time convincing people to stay indoors after the state government in the wake of an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases had imposed lockdown, are presently taking tough action, including impounding vehicles of people who travel without valid reasons. Police officers on field duty said that while most of the people cooperated with the police by staying indoors, a considerable number of people came out onto the streets with flimsy reasons despite strict direction to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outing. In such cases, we have no other option than slap fines or seize their vehicles, said a Police Inspector.

According to a senior police officer, several people in the cities were stocking up on groceries, despite assurances that there would be no dearth of essential items during the lockdown. Many of them were also seen shoving each other to buy vegetables and dairy products, prompting police to intervene, he said. In many places, police were seen warning people and sending them back to their homes. Police officers said strict checking would continue in the coming days and legal action will be taken against those who come out onto the streets flouting rules. Though there was a heavy flow of vehicles this morning between 6 am and 10 am, the number of vehicles gradually declined within an hour with police intensifying checks.

Being the first day of the extended lockdown, police were focusing more on creating awareness in the public and urging them to stay home rather than roam around with no reasons and face consequences with the law enforcement officials. With people still not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines and disobeying police orders, it is learnt that from today police teams will be strict and take legal action against violators. Those working in emergency and essential services, cops insisted that they show valid identity cards. Those found loitering around are given strict warnings and many slapped with fines. As per DCP Hariram Shankar, Barring some, most people are adhering to the rules. We have so far seized a large number of vehicles. Some grocery shops that were seen flouting the social distancing norms have also been warned,” he said.

Police have warned business establishments of hefty penalties if they remain open past 9 am and if citizens were found on roads without a valid reason. The police said those who failed to furnish details would be booked and fines would be collected for violating Covid-19 safety norms. Only essential services and emergency activities were allowed. Intense vehicle checking was on since early morning on Monday and it will continue until the end of lockdown. Warning citizens about the current pandemic situation, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said “I urge my fellow Mangaloreans to strictly abide by the guidelines, if not stringent action will be taken against violators. While strictly enforcing the rules, we will also ensure that the livelihood of people are not affected”.

“There is a steady increase in the Covid-19 positive cases each day. This is a matter of concern. Unless it is of utmost importance, I urge citizens not to step out of the house and put themselves and their dear ones at risk. We can only be successful in our fight against #COVID19 if we work together, Stay Home, Stay Safe!” said the police commissioner, adding that those caught violating the curfew order or Covid guidelines, would face cases and their vehicles too would be seized.

All those who intentionally violate the Covid-19 guidelines should know that the current lockdown has been imposed under the ‘Disaster Management Act, 2005 (DM Act), and to curb the spread of the coronavirus have been framed under the ‘Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897’. And if you are booked by the cops under any one of these two Acts, there are chances you may face imprisonment up to seven years plus Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh fine- and the case has to be settled in the Court, where you will have to appoint a professional advocate to fight the case. So it’s not worth being out on the streets and facing all these consequences. STAY HOME! BE SAFE!