Warning: Fake Facebook Account Created in Police Commissioner’s Name May Ask to Transfer Money



Mangaluru: Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday, 25 April has brought to the notice of the media persons that a fake Facebook account has been created in his name. He said, ” I am hereby warning about the fake account created in my name and urging people not to fall prey to any requests for money transfer.

This fake account with the same photo (and) details has been created. There were reports in the past of cybercriminals opening fake Facebook accounts in the name of police department officials, extracting their friends’ lists from their accounts and sending requests for donations. So please be careful, because someone may start requesting to transfer money. Kindly be alert on such requests.”

It should be noted that a few days ago, fraudsters had created a fake Facebook account in the name of the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi and contacted people requesting financial help. A fake Facebook account had also been created in the name of Bantwal police personnel, requesting for money transfer.