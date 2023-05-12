Warring parties in Sudan sign agreement to avoid harming civilians

Riyadh: The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have signed a preliminary agreement in the Saudi port city of Jeddah to avoid harming civilians, a news channel reported.

The warring parties stressed that the interests of the Sudanese people are a priority, agreeing to allow all civilians to leave the besieged areas, the Al Arabiya news channel reported late Thursday.

The agreement affirmed Sudan’s sovereignty and unity and welcomed the mediation efforts of other countries. It also called for a stop to all attacks that would harm civilians, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Al Arabiya report.

The two parties began talks on Saturday in Jeddah over reaching a cease-fire to facilitate emergency humanitarian assistance to the conflict-ravaged country.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia sent its fourth relief plane to Port Sudan, carrying more than 10 tons of food and medical materials, among other relief items, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in the capital city of Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

The deadly clashes have left at least 550 people dead and 4,926 others wounded, according to the figures released by the Sudanese health ministry in early May.

