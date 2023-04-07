Washing of Feet & Last Supper Marks ‘Maundy Thursday’ at Milagres Church & Athma Jyothi Ashram

Washing of Feet & Last Supper Marks ‘Maundy Thursday’ at Milagres Church, Hampankatta, Mangaluru & Asthma Jyothi Ashram- a Counselling, and Spiritual Healing Centre, Souza lane, Kadri, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: ‘MAUNDY THURSDAY’—also known as ‘HOLY THURSDAY’ is a Christian holy day that commemorates events known as the Washing of the Feet and the Last Supper. This day is part of the Holy Week leading up to Easter. Maundy Thursday comes after Holy Wednesday and is followed immediately by Good Friday (Today), Holy Saturday, and then Easter. These occasions, in Christianity, correspond to events that lead to the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion. It is the day that is attributed to the loving memory of Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with his apostles. Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday derives its name Maundy from ‘mandatum’ meaning commandment. The Bible explains Christ’s institution of the Eucharist during his Last Supper.

Annually celebrated, ‘Maundy Thursday’ is the fifth day of the Holy Week before Good Friday. It is the day that is attributed to the loving memory of Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with his apostles. This Christian day also referred to as the Great and Holy Thursday commemorate the event wherein Jesus washed his disciples’ feet and urged them to love one another. The Bible explains Christ’s institution of the Eucharist during his Last Supper.

L-R: Fr CYPRIAN D’SOUZA and Fr DOLPHY DEVDAS SERRAO

The TWELVE APOSTLES for the ceremony were: L-R: Vallen Rio Lobo, Ms Pearl Riya Lobo, Noel EJ Saldanha, Ms Anita Saldanha, Helson D’souza, Vincent Ferrao, Ms Tara Serrao, Ms Grace D’cruz, Ms Lyra Pinto, Ms Mary Hilda Fernandes, Henry Fernandes and Walter Cordeiro.

Among the Churches in the City, Maundy Thursday was observed at Athma Jyothi Ashram, Mangaluru, with mass celebrated by Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao, both in charge at the Ashram. The feast of the Lord’s supper and institution of the priesthood was celebrated simply at the ashram. The symbolic washing of the feet of 12 devotees signified Jesus’ call for service. The chosen 12 were from different walks of life, including men, women and youth. It is called the Last Supper because it was the final (last) time they all gathered around a table together to a meal (supper) of wine and bread—which became the institution of the Eucharist, remembering how Jesus gave his body (symbolized as bread) and blood (wine) in a sacrifice for the salvation of humanity.

The mass was celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, and the choir with group leader Antony Martis (Keyboard/Organ), joined by vocalists- Ronald Machado, Ms Philomena Machado, Ms Merlin Misquith, Ms Jane Serrao, and Ms Vinutha Pinto rendered melodious hymns, which were soothing. In his Homily, Fr. Dolphy Serrao spoke about the importance of Maundy Thursday. ” Here Jesus instituted the sacrament of Priesthood, Eucharist and gave the mandate to love one another. Washing of the disciples’ feet is not a philanthropic idea but it is Christian Charity. Therefore we should be ever ready to serve humanity equally” he said. Following the mass was the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, devotionally done by Fr Cyprian and Dr Dolphy.

CATHOLIC FAITHFUL FLOCK TO THE MILAGRES CHURCH FOR THE MAUNDY THURSDAY MASS :

The feast of the Lord’s supper and institution of the priesthood was celebrated in the Open Air at the Milagres Church, Hampankatta, Mangaluru. Father Bonaventure, the parish priest, celebrated mass along with the parish clergy, namely Fr Ivan D’souza, Fr Michael Santhumayor, Fr Joseph Uday Fernandes and Fr Kenneth Crasta. The symbolic washing of the feet of 12 parishioners signifying Jesus’ call for service was done by Fr Bonaventure Nazareth. special this year. The chosen 12 were from different walks of life, and render their selfless service to the church.

What does maundy mean? On its own, the word maundy means “the ceremony of washing the feet of the poor, especially commemorating Jesus’ washing of His disciples’ feet on Maundy Thursday.” The word maundy comes from the Old French made, in turn from the Latin mandātum, which means “mandate or command.” The specific mandate or command at hand refers to the words Jesus is believed to have spoken after washing the feet of his disciples during the Last Supper. In the New King James Version of the Gospel of John, chapter 13, verse 34, Jesus said: “A new commandment I give you, that you love one another; even as I have loved you, that you also love one another.”

What is Washing the Feet? During the Last Supper, Jesus washed the feet of his 12 disciples as they shared their final meal. The meaning of washing feet is layered: it’s said that in the ancient world, a host would offer water for guests to wash their feet (sandals being the footwear of the day). So, washing feet is a sign of hospitality—of welcome and care. It is also an act of humility, as it’s said servants often wash their feet. The son of God, as Christians believe Jesus is, doing something so lowly? Christians have come to interpret Jesus’s washing of the feet as an illustration of a humble mission of service. The act has also come to symbolize the cleansing of sin from his fellow Christians—and so Jesus’s new commandment was urging his disciples to show forgiveness to all. This act is frequently reenacted, among other occasions, during Maundy Thursday services, with priests washing the feet of their parishioners.

MAUNDY THURSDAY: A Thursday of Supreme Love

by Fr Pratap Naik SJ , Panjim, Goa

Christians observe Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper, Jesus washing the feet of his disciples and the institution of the Eucharist and priesthood. Maundy Thursday is the Thursday before Easter, observed in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s institution of the Eucharist during the Last Supper. “The word Maundy comes from the Latin word mandatum, or commandment, reflecting Jesus’ words “I give you a new commandment. Love one another as I have loved you ” The name is thought to be a Middle English derivation taken from a Latin anthem sung in Roman Catholic Churches on that day: “Mandatum novum do vobis” (“a new commandment I give to you”; John 13:34). In most European countries, Maundy Thursday is known as Holy Thursday; other names are Green Thursday (Gründonnerstag; common in Germany), from the early practice of giving penitents a green branch as a token for completing their Lenten penance, and Sheer Thursday (clean Thursday), which refers to the ceremonial clearing of altars on this day.

Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, which Christians consider the institution of the Holy Eucharist, also known as the Lord’s Supper or communion. It is described in the Gospel of Luke, chapter 22. At the Last Supper with his disciples, Jesus breaks bread, saying, “This is my body,” and pours wine, saying, “This is my blood.” He then asks the disciples to “Do this in remembrance of me.”. The Last Supper is derived from Jesus’ Jewish heritage and his observance of a Jewish holiday. The Last Supper was a Passover Seder, the feast of unleavened bread. Jesus and the disciples are eating unleavened bread. Passover is the Jewish festival commemorating the exodus of the Jews from Egypt, when they left so quickly there was no time for the bread to rise.

Maundy Thursday is also associated with foot washing. Jesus washed the feet of the disciples, an act described in the Gospel of John, chapter 13, as Jesus teaching them to be servants. It is the ultimate act of “servant leadership.” Jesus instructs his followers to love and to serve. Catholic churches will have a Mass in the evening, with a Eucharistic celebration that includes the washing of feet. Maundy Thursday initiates the Easter Triduum, the period which commemorates the passion, death, and resurrection; this period includes Good Friday and Holy Saturday and ends on the evening of Easter.

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper or service of worship is normally celebrated in the evening, when Friday begins according to Jewish tradition, as the Last Supper was held on the feast of Passover, according to the three Synoptic gospels. In the early Christian church, the day was celebrated with a general communion of clergy and people. At a special mass, the bishop consecrated the chrism (holy oils) in preparation for the anointing of the neophytes at the baptism on Easter night. Now the Catholic church has Chrism mass before the Holy Week.

Maundy Thursday evening liturgy is the commemoration of the institution of the Eucharist, with a general communion. During the evening liturgy, the hosts are consecrated for communion on Good Friday (when there is no liturgy), and the ceremony of the washing of feet is performed by the celebrant, who ceremonially washes the feet of 12 people in memory of Christ’s washing the feet of his disciples. Eastern Orthodox churches also have a ceremony of foot washing and blessing of oil on this day.

Like this: Like Loading...