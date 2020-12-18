Spread the love



















Waste Collection Workers Protest for Delay in Salary-while MCC Owes AWHC Rs 55 Crore Dues

Waste Collection Workers Protest for Delay in Salary & Bonus-while Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Owes Antony Waste Handling Cell (AWHC) Rs 55 Crore as dues from August 2016 to October 2020. No wonder, AWHC is finding it hard in paying salary to its employees, and also fixing faulty company vehicles, when such a big amount is owed by MCC for the garbage collection, road sweeping/cleaning etc work done by AWHC.



Mangaluru : If the garbage was not picked up until late in the afternoon on Thursday, and it was stinking out there in the city, it’s because yesterday, the civic workers of the private company named Antony Waste Handling Cell {AWHC} handling solid waste for the Mangaluru City Corporation stayed away from collecting solid waste on a door-to-door basis, who had a flash protest against the company for the delay in paying them salary, and also yearly bonus. On an average, 300 to 320 tonnes of garbage gets accumulated in the city. And with garbage not being picked up, stray dogs and other stray animals were seen tearing up the garbage bags and feasting on the waste on Thursday late morning.

Apart from yesterday’s protest, there had been nearly 30 protests since two years relating to salary issues, and the Company has been facing hard times in paying salary and undertaking maintenance of their waste collecting vehicles, due to the non-payment of Rs 55 crores by the MCC. It is learnt that there are around 800 civic workers in addition to the 130 drivers employed by Antony Waste Handling Company. Salary for this month is a bit delayed, since employees get paid on 10th of each month. Only around 200-250 AWHC drivers and their helpers took part in the protest which lasted only for a few hours, after MCC officials assured them that their demands would be met within a day or two.

This strike by workers of Antony Waste Handling Cell (AWHC) had affected garbage collection work in Mangaluru city on Thursday, since protesting workers questioned the delay in payment of salary by stopping the work. Following this, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials held an emergency meeting of contractors and workers and ensured the work would be started in the afternoon post-lunch. MCC joint commissioner G Santhosh Kumar told the media that workers protested complaining that they have not received their salary for November. “Normally they are paid on the 10th of every month. However, the payment was delayed as some bills pertaining to the contractor were not cleared. I have told them that their bills will be cleared within two-three days,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the MCC owes a whopping Rs 55 crore to AWHC, the agency that has been given the contract to collect and manage solid waste in the city, and regarding this issue, Team Mangalorean had highlighted in Mangalorean.com quite a few times. AWHC that has been collecting waste from 60 wards of the city from February 1, 2015, as per an agreement made by the city corporation with them, had submitted additional bills to the tune of Rs 55 crore as dues from August 2016 to October 2020.

The issue was discussed at a council meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor Janaki aka Vedavathi recently. The meeting had resolved to forward the bills to the government and seek financial sanction since the city corporation lacks funds to clear the additional bills submitted by the AWHC. Meantime AWHC Senior Manager Prakash Kurup speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “MCC has informed us that they will do a payment of Rs 2 crore out of the large dues they owe us, after we receive the payment, workers salary amount will be directly deposited into their bank account. The reason for such protests is due to the fact that MCC doesn’t make our payments in time, and they always delay blaming us for our shabby work- which we totally disagree with. The pending issues of our workers will be dealt with soon. We requested them to resume their work, since the garbage was already getting piled up, and they agreed to get back to work in the afternoon”.

“Only a few workers protested pressing demands on Thursday, and we assured them that their salary will be credited to their account by this Saturday or by Tuesday next week, depending on the Rs 2 crore payment promise made by MCC. Our monthly salary expenses is Rs 1.75 crore. Regarding the bonus, actually we are not obligated to offer it under the Municipal Act, but as a courtesy AWHC has been providing a bonus to its employees, which is always paid in November or December. But this time it will be paid on 14 January 2021, as per our discussion with the labour department officer. So as of now everything is normal, the workers are back to work, and life goes on” added Prakash



In general, employees of such companies not only lose their jobs, but are often left in the dust. However, one thing should be clear – employees must be paid by any means whatsoever. When it comes to companies in this predicament, they have to scramble – whatever they can do, but take care of their employees and their wages first, and not put them in hardship- which may lead them into protest, resulting in citizens to face the stinky smell of the garbage that is piled outside their houses/apartments or businesses. Nice to note that there was a mutual understanding and compromise on this issue, thereby ending the protest peacefully.