Waste Pickers Help Keeping the City Clean, People Should Help Them in Their Basic Needs!

Waste Pickers Help Keeping the City Clean, People Should Help Them in Their Basic Needs! And locally, Anti Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation and Hasiru Dala, both Non-profit Organizations have been working with waste pickers for their social security and the betterment of their living. Join these two NPO’s, St Aloysius Covid Care Centre-Mangaluru, Bengaluru based Spread A Smile’-a Non-Profit Organization, and Ullas Rasquinha-Proprietor of Gerosa Company, Mangaluru donated Rice bags and food Kits recently, thereby putting miles of smiles on those less-fortunate families

Mangaluru: While many organizations and NGO’s have contributed a lot in keeping our City clean as part of Swachh Bharath/Swachh Mangaluru, on the other hand, we have the so-called “Waste Pickers” who work hard seven days a week to keep our City clean. Ever wondered where your daily garbage goes? Not that you care but ask one of the waste pickers in modern-day India and he/she would be able to tell you every nook and corner of the city where this trash gets accumulated. For them, it is their workplace!

The Waste pickers are as much a part of our society as we are. Just that they do not have the most respected or a dignified nine to five job. It’s a waste picker’s pride that he/she is not a beggar or a thief. You will find them almost everywhere scavenging the garbage cans and the garbage dumping grounds. No, it’s not food that they are after, though if they find a half eaten apple or two, it would well be a bonus for them. And it is not just the waste that they are after. But they are on a constant look out for plastic, clothes, metal pieces, boxes and a host of other things that you and I throw away nonchalantly every day.

From adults to youth, these waste pickers have no source of income of their own and are often orphans or street dwellers, waste picking seems to be their favourite pastime and their main source of income as well. They scrounge around every day as soon as the waste gets deposited early in the morning at the main garbage centres. But it is not as simple as just finding the stuff and selling it to the ‘Gujri’ (Scrap) shops. The garbage picking industry has a hierarchical format with there being several middlemen who make the most of these innocent people, much like the organized retail industry.

It’s often that these waste pickers go down drains/ditches in search of precious waste. You may not often see them, because they aren’t really a part of your world. They are the people of a side of India that is truly incredible. Although we don’t see many children doing this job in Mangaluru, you’ll see them in bigger cities. But the government’s initiatives to get these people out of this life that they are a part of haven’t really created an impact. Some serious thoughts need to be put into this by the government concerning the future of lakhs of children who might otherwise have had great careers ahead but because of the wrong choice of profession, it was nipped in the bud.

These waste pickers start their duty early in the morning before the Pourakarmakas of Antony Waste Management Co. hit the street for their cleaning job. Many a time there is an argument between these waste pickers and Pourakarmikas, where the latter don’t allow the former to collect the plastic bottles, cardboards etc. The Other day when such argument was going on, yours truly of Team Mangalorean stepped in and took the Pourakarmikas to task, telling them that the garbage doesn’t belong to them and that the waste pickers also have the right to pick them up, because they depend on it for income, while Pourakarmikas earn wages. Then why are they still greedy? Be happy with your earnings, and let the waste pickers earn their living. Period.

It is high time to stand up and demand action. It is time to engage the disengaged. In all the name of modernity and development, let us not ignore the harsh realities that are a part of our society and do affect us in some way or the other. We are already losing thousands of these children to terrible diseases every year. At the age where they should be playing in the open, they are made to work in the most inhumane and suffocating atmospheres. The time is now to take action for the betterment of these waste pickers, else many of them will continue to sacrifice their lives.

ST ALOYSIUS COVID CARE CENTRE DONATES NEARLY 100 FOOD KITS:

On 12 May 2021, Mangalore Jesuit Education Society in collaboration with SACAA had launched ‘ST ALOYSIUS COVID CARE CENTRE’, and since then they have distributed nearly 1000 food kits in and around Mangaluru, and their project will continue until the end of lockdown. The Centre has been distributing Food Kits, Psychological Accompanying, Medicine, Health Facilities and Essential Items to families of poor, migrant workers, low wage labourers, and other poor families here to cope with the ongoing lockdown/pandemic. St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru had plunged into action as soon as the nationwide lockdown was clamped in March 2020 and, rendered significant service to the people and families infected and grievously affected by the pandemic with the strong support and goodwill of the alumni, generous contributors and volunteers.

MJES, in its initiative could reach out to hundreds of victims of the pandemic like the migrant labourers and distressed individuals through providing food kits, psychological accompanying, medicine and health facilities regularly. Radio Sarang, the Community Radio of the College continually broadcasts awareness programmes to the people of the region regarding the virus, its spread and precautions to be taken to save oneself from infection. Couple of days ago St Aloysius Covid Care Centre donated nearly 100 food kits to the waste pickers in Mangaluru, Ullal area and at Pachanady. APD and Hasiru Dal have expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Centre for helping out in their project, helping the waste pickers families.

BENGALURU BASED ‘SPREAD A SMILE’- A NPO DONATED FOOD KITS TO WASTE PICKERS :

Dhanraj Kumar-Founder of ‘Spread A Smile’ donating Food Kit

Bengaluru based ‘Spread A Smile’-a Non-Profit Organization was formed by two alumnus of Nitte MBA College, namely Dhanraj Kumar and Gautham Bhagath, the 2013 batch classmates- and also later joined by Gautham’s twin brother, Gaurav. The global menace caused by the novel coronavirus is all that is on people’s minds. Surviving a pandemic is difficult in itself, but more so when your source of daily income is taken away, making it difficult to find food and shelter. While some of us have the privilege to stock up on essentials, many don’t. Food is the most basic thing needed for survival, which is why a Non-Profit Organization named “SPREAD A SMILE” has prioritized initiatives to ensure that those in need are being served. The young members of this group, where most of them employed in IT firms embarked on a mission to feed the hungry during this lockdown.

Founders of ‘Spread A Smile’ NPO are L-R: Gautham Bhagath, Dhanraj Kumar and Guarav Bhagath

‘Spread a Smile’ is a non-profit organization which works for HIV affected kids, elderly persons, Covid-19 relief in Karnataka state, artwork in special homes, food, clothes and blanket distribution drives across Bengaluru city. The Organization works towards the development and happiness of the society. It was in the year 2017, both Dhanraj Kumar and Gautham Bhagath, after completing their MBA studies at Nitte College-Karkala in 2013, after moving to Bengaluru finding a job in an IT firm, started this organization- “Spread A Smile”. Last year during the lockdown this NPO had joined hands with Mangalorean.com in distributing nearly 100 food kits to the needy, and this year once again they have associated with Mangalorean.com in providing food kits. On 25 May, Dhanraj Kumar representing ‘Spread A Smile’ donated food kits to a bunch of Waste Pickers families, in the presence of APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala members.

ULLAS RASQUINHA-PROPRIETOR OF GEROSA COMPANY DONATED 10 Kg RICE BAGS TO WASTE PICKERS :

Alfie D’souza of Team Mangalorean distributing Rice Bags on behalf of Ullas Rasquinha

Ullas Rasquinha, alumni of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru recently had donated nearly 300 rice bags (10 Kg each) to the St Aloysius Covid Care Centre, to be distributed to families of poor, migrant workers, low wage labourers, and other poor families here to cope with the ongoing lockdown/pandemic. Last year also this Good Samaritan has contributed immensely to the needy during the lockdown. When Team Mangalorean made a request to Ullas to donate a few rice bags to the Waste Pickers families, he readily agreed without any hesitation- and on 25 May, rice bags of 10 kg each were distributed to quite a few waste pickers families in and around Mangaluru.

ANTI-POLLUTION DRIVE (APD) FOUNDATION & HASIRU DALA- BOTH NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS ARE HELPING WASTE PICKERS FAMILIES IN THEIR BASIC NEEDS:

And locally, Anti Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation and Hasiru Dala, both NGO’s have been working with waste pickers for their social security and the betterment of their living. This pandemic has affected their lives, and therefore both these NGO’s are raising funds to support them in these ways like – For the next three months they are supporting these families by transferring a minimum of Rs 1000 into their bank account; Regular disinfecting of their area; Protein kit to families with children; COVID care Kit for Positive Covid cases; Medicines for COVID and other general medicines. At present these two NGO’s are supporting 80 plus waste pickers families around the city., and also following up with their health and if any positive cases.. If there are any positive cases, they will help them to get medical care and support them in expenses.

Please contribute to the Anti-Pollution Drive Foundation SB A/C No 001401027979, ICICI Bank. P M Rao Road, Mangaluru; IFSC Code: ICIC0000014

In conclusion, according to Mathew 25:35-36, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, ….”, we should know that giving is something done voluntarily. Giving should not be done under compulsion, coercion, duress, or conviction. There are some exceptions, of course. When you do give, you are to give what you have chosen in your heart. Those who take pity on those less fortunate than us are true neighbours and caregivers..

Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty, we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. And now you can donate part of your wealth to the APD Foundation & Hasiru Dala project, to help the Waste Pickers families during the pandemic crisis. Open your hearts and give generously to a good cause and make a difference in the lives of these less fortunate. I end this column with thought-provoking words of Saint Mother Teresa:

“If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. At the end of life, we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

