Waste Segregation has been a Joke! Residents & Businesses are Still Abusing the System

Mangaluru: During the past years, we have seen Mayors and Commissioners of Mangaluru City Corporation come and go, after they had tried hard in convincing and also pressurizing the residents and business establishments to segregate waste, but it seems like MCC’s efforts has not reached the 100% mark in controlling the garbage disposal. After several unsuccessful attempts to make waste segregation mandatory in the city, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has now acted against waste generators, including residents and business establishments. But even after a stern warning from MCC Commissioner and MCC Mayor of imposing hefty fines for violators, still, we are seeing waste not segregated- and the poor pourakarmikas are facing a tough time, whether to pick such kind of waste or leave it behind.

In the first phase, it was decided to put more restrictions in place at its landfill in Pachanady. The agency that collects and transports waste from the city had to ensure that only segregated waste is brought to the dump yard. In the next phase, officials from MCC went on a drive to penalize residents and commercial establishments if they do not segregate waste at its source. In the meantime, MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar had said during a press meet in October that they have already started initiatives to make waste segregation compulsory in the entire city corporation limits.

He had said “We have received a good response for the waste segregation drive in some of the wards in the city. However, we are yet to make it more streamlined in most of the wards. We are planning to make waste segregation strict at our landfill at Pachanady, where only segregated waste will be allowed, henceforth. Accordingly, the Antony Waste Handling Cell, the solid waste management contractor, will be made responsible for it, and a penalty will be levied on them if they fail to bring segregated waste. They should bring waste that is segregated at the source itself. Tonnage will not be calculated if they bring mixed waste, which will make the contractor face a loss. We have already issued a notice to the contractor in this regard,”.

Who Said that Plastic has been Totally Banned?

It is learnt that the city generates an average of 300 tonnes of dry and wet waste per day, since the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the city was generating an average of 330 tonnes of waste (both dry and wet) per day, adding that the city corporation has decided to impose penalties on waste generators, including residents, in the second phase. MCC Commissioner had also said, “We will commence a drive soon, and a penalty will be imposed on waste generators through health inspectors. As per the city corporation’s bylaw, a minimum of Rs 1,500 can be collected from residents, who are first-time violators. The penalty amount will be doubled for the repeat of violations. Meanwhile, a penalty to the tune of Rs 25,000 also may be imposed on large-scale waste generators,”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Prakash Kurup-a Senior Manager at Antony Waste Handling Cell said, “Even though the segregation is not 100 % successful, it has been working well in the last few weeks, where residents and business establishments are adhering to the rules. We have been collecting nearly between 250-300 ( 300,000 kgs) tonnes daily for six days of wet waste, and on Friday, the dry waste collected is also around 250 tonnes (250,000 kgs), in all the 60 wards of MCC limits. MCC officials should continue their drive and penalize those who violate the norms so that we will reduce the waste reaching the landfill. Hoping that in the coming weeks, the system will work better, and segregation of waste will help in reducing garbage reaching landfill”.

A pourakarmika speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “We are seeing less of plastic bags mixed with garbage these days, but some residents are very rude to us, who don’t segregate their waste, and yell at us saying that they pay taxes, and it is our (pourakarmikas) duty to segregate the waste and not theirs. We are helpless in such situations, with no option but to carry their non-segregated waste. The concerned authorities should look into such kinds of residents and business owners who abuse the system, and shout at us. The authorities should penalize them so that we don’t face such consequences with the residents”.

As we are still seeing many residents and business owners not following the waste segregation methods, MCC should take stringent steps which are very much necessary with the National Green Tribunal too monitoring the situation. While the NGT has also directed the chief secretary to explain in person steps the state has taken to comply with the Solid Waste Management Act, 2016, an act that even the Union government is serious about. It is learnt that Households, hotels, hostels, educational institutions, bars and restaurants, marriage halls, catering firms and businesses who convert wet waste into compost will get a rebate of 50% in solid waste management cess they pay as part of property tax. MCC has provided forms for this purpose in October, where Health inspectors will verify compost arrangements in households and institutions to facilitate them in claiming the rebate. But is the plan working?