WATER Dried Up at the Rs 8 Crore Rejuvenated KAVOOR KERE/LAKE Inaugurated on 21 March

WATER All Dried Up at the Rs 8 Crore Rejuvenated KAVOOR KERE/LAKE Inaugurated on 21 March 2023-Even the Flowering Plants are Dried Up due to lack of maintenance and care

Mangaluru: On 21 March 2023, the KAVOOR KERE/LAKE which was rejuvenated for Rs 8 crore by The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) was inaugurated. The 8.3-acre lake will act as a major source for the recharge of groundwater. Following the rejuvenation of Gujjerekere Lake, this was Mangaluru Smart City Ltd’s (MSCL’s) second lake development project. The rejuvenation works began in 2020 but saw a setback due to the pandemic and other issues, including encroachments, following which experts’ advice was taken, and the lake development committee of the state government also visited the lake.

After the rejuvenation work of Kavoor Lake, one of the historic and largest freshwater bodies in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits, the expansive lakefront wore a completely fresh look. A source of water for agricultural activities and drinking water for the residents of surrounding areas, the lake spread across 8.32 acres and gradually became a cesspool with the inflow of sewage and other waste, like any other water body in urban areas. The Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., (MSCL) took up the rejuvenation work at an estimated cost of Rs 8 Crore which involved cutting sewage inflow into the lake, dredging the lake bed, strengthening the bunds and other works.

KAVOOR LAKE Filled with WATER Last Month

An 800 m-long interlock-paved walking path on the lake bund was a welcome relief for thousands of residents of the area who did not have a proper breathing space. Besides the walking path, protection grills, small gardens at places, lighting and seating arrangements and such other works were done. Residents of the area heaved a sigh of relief as their years of fighting for the rejuvenation of the lake had borne fruit.

But unfortunately, almost three weeks after the inauguration, the water in the lake has completely dried up, which has also led to the deaths of frogs, fish and other water creatures. Apart from that, many of the flowering plants which were planted have dried up due to lack of care and not watering them. In a few places, even the interlocks have become loose, which shows the shabby work. Dried leaves have fallen from the trees and garbage is scattered along the walkway, a total lack of negligence from the caretakers of the facility. The lake which was looking pretty when there was enough water, now looks deserted. Seems like a 40% commission effect?

Plants are All Dried Up due to Lack of Maintenance and Not Watered them

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, MSCL General Manager (Technical) Er Arun Prabha KS said, “The improvement and upgradation of the lake were taken up as a part of the rainwater harvesting initiative. The purpose is to improve the socio-cultural value of the surrounding area and redevelop the same as a recreational area. Some of the works taken up include continuous walking and jogging track of 827 m, modernisation and upgrade of the existing sluice gate at the outlet, seating and the recreational area created, and chain link fence erected to define the lake periphery, and also on the inner periphery, for safety. A four-wheeler and two-wheeler parking area has also been developed”.

“The lake receives inflow from three major points, including Maryhill, Bondel and Kavoor. The lake is of historical significance. However, earlier, after the first few spells of rain, the waste from upstream would get accumulated in the lake. All issues, including seepage from UGD lines and the grey water entering the lake, have been plugged in. A silt trap has been created on top of the lake, to prevent waste from getting into the water, and a diversion canal has been created right up to the outlet. We have developed the lake in such a way that it requires minimal periodic maintenance”.

” The lake is already attracting migratory birds. At least 300 species of birds have started visiting the lake. It has become a bird watcher’s delight. People have already started using the facility. The night view of the lake is amazing. Work on installing fountains is on, the lake is well illuminated, the quality of water is less toxic, and efforts are on to bring it to the desired level. Meanwhile, NITK Surathkal and the AJ Institute of Technology are also monitoring the development of the lake. MSCL has also developed two Kalyanis (small ponds) within the lake, one for the Avabhrita Snana of Mahalingeshwara and another, converting an existing well inside the lake” added Er Arun Prabha.

Well said by Er Arun Prabha-but as of now, the rejuvenated Kavoor Lake is not up to standards as mentioned by him, due to the lack of maintenance and other issues. This is just another example of other parks and lakes which have been neglected due to no proper maintenance. Nearby residents of a flat say that if more slit was removed, there would have been sufficient water to supply the whole village of Kavoor. urgent action should be taken, and all issues to be rectified, if not within a few months, this park will be dilapidated.

