WATER FOUNTAIN at the Rs 1 Crore CLOCK TOWER is Now a BATHING TUB for Homeless

WATER FOUNTAIN at the Nearly Rs 1 Crore CLOCK TOWER is Now a BATHING TUB for the Homeless



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation had given a big push to the revival of the clock tower at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore plus being part of the ‘Smart City project’. The citizens of Mangaluru City wonder how Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) could spend such a huge amount on a clock Tower when many important developments like roads, drainage systems, and footpaths are still pending. And ever since the Clock was installed it has stopped working 16-17 times, and chances are that it will stop working many more times in the future.

This is not a good sign for this ‘Smart Clock’ belonging to a developing ‘Smart City-Mangaluru. Apart from the EXPENSIVE clock installed on the New Clock Tower in the City, which was launched in November 2019, it has already STOPPED working, at least 16 times – or maybe more. The best part is that hardly anyone looks at this clock for time since everyone carries a mobile phone or has a wristwatch. Why did our Mangaluru City Corporation officials, including the then MCC Mayor Mrs Kavitha Sanil, spend lakhs of tax-payers money to reconstruct a “Clock Tower” near Town Hall in the City, which was demolished two decades ago to make way for smooth flow of traffic?

Ask anyone with common sense, they would say the Clock Tower is nothing but a total waste of people’s money. The same funds spent on this silly project could have been used to rectify the bunch of dilapidated/potholed roads which are the need of the hour. Only people with no common sense would come up with such a project. What is the point of making the city look ‘smart’ this way? This project is one of the biggest blunders created by our former Mayor during her tenure.

A couple of years ago, videos and pictures went viral on social media of homeless people washing clothes in the dirty water of the clock tower water fountain, and now yours truly witnessed a homeless man enjoying his bath in the same filthy water, and didn’t even care about anyone watching him. And when I tried to click a few pictures of his bathing spree, he was excited and gave some peculiar poses, including a few Yoga asanas, including Surya Namsaskara. Then he got out of the water, dried his body and hair, and once again did a few asanas. Look how useful this non-functioning water fountain benefits the less fortunate.

Not only a huge sum of money was spent on constructing the clock tower, but later more money was spent to beautify its surroundings with a water fountain and green landscaping. And the beautification has lasted only for a small time because if you look around the bottom of the Clock Tower, all the plants have DIED with no one to water them or maintain them. Even the water fountain hardly works, or completely stops working. The water has become stagnant giving scope for mosquito breeding, and it is also filled with waste. Early in the morning, you could see homeless people making use of the water for their toilet needs, and they urinate/shit in that area. The entire vicinity looks so pathetic after spending so much money on beautification. Lack of maintenance and total negligence has resulted in TOTAL DISASTER.

Do we have a city administration at all, where someone takes responsibility? Do administrators ever walk around, ever mingle in the crowds to see what life is like for the average resident? Commissioners come and commissioners go, and the ‘body’ remains the same – “a den of corruption” as former Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde once remarked. We, the hapless residents, cover our noses and mouths – literally and figuratively – and step gingerly and go about our daily business as best as we can.

On a final note, nearly a crore was spent on a Clock Tower. Amazing figure, isn’t it? How do the citizens of Mangaluru wish that the Administration, City Corporation or whoever is in charge of this project had used this big money for the city’s bad roads, drainage systems, footpaths, and cleaning garbage on the roadside? How we wish you took a walk like a common man on our roads, especially when it rains, to get a feeling of the life of a poor man or a common citizen of our city. Please for the sake of the citizens, avoid spending taxpayers’ money on unwanted projects and learn to put our money into our city systems!!”

Hope this report will awaken the concerned authorities in doing the needful. An urgent RECTIFICATION around the Clock Tower is very much needed- I only wish the smart officials in MSCL or MCC will wake up and do the needful.

