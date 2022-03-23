Water Level at Thumbay Dam Sufficient till Summer Ends to Cater to Mangaluru City

Mangaluru: After offering Puja to the river Netravati at Thumbe dam on Tuesday, Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty said “There is enough water in the Thumbay dam to meet the requirements of the city. The water demand is likely to increase by 30 % in April and May. The water in the dam is sufficient even if the region does not get pre-monsoon showers by June 15. Mangaluru city is unlikely to face a water crisis this summer”. If the water level recedes because of lack of inflow, the water from the AMR dam upstream will be released to the Thumbay,” he said recalling the acute water shortage the city faced in 1993, 2003, 2016 and 2019.

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) plans to lift an additional 10 MLD water from the dam after a jack well upgrade is completed and the commissioning of a 20 MLD water purification unit at Ramalkatte. The work is being taken up under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The work is likely to be completed within three months. Currently, 160 MLD of water is being lifted from the dam and supplied to Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal and villages en route from Thumbay to Mangaluru.

On the Jalasiri Project, aimed at providing 24×7 drinking water to the city, the Mayor said that in addition to 23 overhead tanks, 19 will be constructed. The water distribution lines in the city will be augmented from 750 km to 1500 km, he added. The dam, which has a maximum height of 7mts, had more than 6 mts of water on Tuesday.