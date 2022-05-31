Water Purifiers Installed in Six Smart City Bus Shelters

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers Association, Mangalore has donated water purifier units in six smart city bus stops for providing clean drinking water to the public at a cost of Rs. 1.87 lakh. The first water purifier unit installed at Bunts Hostel Bus Stand (Opposite Hotel Abhiman Residency) in the city was formally inaugurated by MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath in the presence of Mayor Premananda Shetty and the local ward corporator Kadri Manohar Shetty.

The MLA Vedavyas Kamath appreciated the initiative taken by Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers Association to address an important public need. “It is heartening to note that a lot of private sector firms and trade associations are coming forward to join hands with the city corporation for providing drinking water and for city beautification,” he said.

Mayor Premananda Shetty said, “Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers Association has voluntarily come forward with this idea to install a drinking unit facility after reading about the difficulties faced by the public in a newspaper article. This is a very good initiative and more organizations can follow your example,” he said.

The remaining five units are being installed at city Bus Stands near Lady Goschen Hospital, University College, RTO Office, Opposite City Corporation Office and Lalbagh.

Association President Kasturi Prabhakar Pai, Patron Aroor Kishore Rao and Office Bearers Harsha Kumar Kedige, Athmika Amin, Maroor Shashidar Pai, K. Laxminarayan Nayak, T. Ratnakar Pai, Bharath Kumar and others were present. Association Secretary K. Vilas Kumar gave a vote of thanks.