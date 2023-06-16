Water Rationing in City, Gallons of Water Lost Due to Negligence of GAIL Gas Ltd Workers

Mangaluru: The workers of GAIL Gas Ltd who are known for damaging utility cables or water pipelines etc during their ongoing work, have done it again-this time damaging the MCC water pipeline during their digging work near Mallikatta Central Library- and for hours during the evening hours of Thursday evening and night gallons of water was seen gushing out and flowing down the streets from Mallikatta down towards City Hospital.

And this is taking place when the city is facing a shortage in water storage at the Thumbe vented dam, and MCC has imposed water rationing since 5 May. However, these careless workers create a loss to the City due to negligence during work, no authorities have taken any action against such workers, instead have turned a blind eye when gallons of water are lost during the water crisis in the city. The water has been flowing all along the road and the officials have neglected this issue while rationing of water continues.

While most of the City is dying of thirst due to low water supply during summer times, and here we have water being lost due to human error and negligence. Apart from such incidents, old water infrastructure has also been a problem for MCC with old metal pipes rusting, loose bolts giving way, and clean water gushing onto the street or into drains, costing a fortune in revenue. So how much water does the city lose because of this? A LOT! Many a time, MCC warns residents to limit their water usage during summer, but doesn’t bother to fix the issues with gallons of water lost due to human error. Bah, humbug!

Hope this report will awaken the concerned MCC officials to spring into action and warn these workers for their carelessness and fine the company for the loss incurred. Period.

