Water Scarcity in Mangaluru – ‘Except for drinking water supply, no other activities are allowed’ – DC Ravikumar

Mangaluru: “As the inflow of water from the Netravati River has already stopped and due to the scorching summer sun, the water level in Tumbay Dam is drastically decreasing. To avoid any water crisis under the MCC limits, in the coming days it is mandatory to supply water through rationing from May 4”, said Deputy Commissioner Ravikumar during a press meeting held at the DC office here, on May 3.

DC Ravikumar said, “The district administration has given priority to an adequate supply of drinking water this summer throughout the district. To solve the current water crisis several precautionary measures have been taken by the district administration. In this direction, apart from drinking water, we have directed MESCOM to stop electricity supply to agricultural and industrial activities across the district”.

DC further said, “In March and April there was no rainfall and if there is no rainfall in the next few days, water rationing is necessary in the city. We have taken necessary measures to supply water to the city for drinking and cannot be used for purposes. Drinking water will be supplied on alternate days for Mangaluru South and Mangaluru North. If any water pipeline is found damaged, it should be repaired immediately and care should be taken to ensure that water does not leak anywhere.”.

MCC Commissioner Channabasappa said that the water level in Tumbay Vented Dam is currently 4.34 m. According to the available water level, water can be supplied for the next 20 days. If there is no rain till the end of May, there will be a necessity to ration the supply of water.

Important resolutions discussed in the meeting:

It is decided to ration the supply under MCC limits from May 4.

Drinking water will be supplied on alternate days to Mangalore Urban Region (Mangaluru South) and Suratkal Region (Mangaluru North).

Water supply to cars, two-wheelers, buses, rickshaws, lorry service stations and showrooms running on an official/unofficial basis will be stopped immediately.

Water cannot be supplied to building works (house commercial complexes/apartments).

Stopping water supply to commercial complexes en route from Tumbe to Mangalore city.

The Municipal Corporation is instructed to take care not to damage pipelines in any way while supplying water.

It is decided not to use the water available in the water sources like reservoirs, dams etc. in the district for agriculture/horticulture crops.

