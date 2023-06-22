Watershed moment as PSI dad passes baton to daughter in Mandya

Mandya: There aren’t very many fathers lucky enough to hand over charge of their offices to their daughters and not many daughters fortunate enough to assume the exact same professional responsibilities as those of their fathers – from their fathers and in the same office!

Mandya Central police sub-inspector (PSI) BS Venkatesh and sub-inspector BV Varsha turned out to be that rare father-daughter duo who stood at the watershed moment with the baton being passed on from one generation to another.

PSI Venkatesh handed over the charge to his daughter PSI Varsha Tuesday. While Venkatesh has been transferred to Mandya SP’s office, for Varsha, a 2020-2021 batch officer, it is her first posting after having completed her training recently.

Speaking to media, Venkatesh said he was very happy to have handed over the charge to his daughter, adding that Varsha had worked really hard to earn selection as a PSI on her very first attempt.

Venkatesh, a native of Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru, joined the Karnataka Police Department in 2010 under the ex-serviceman quota, after having served in the Indian Army for almost 16 years.

Varsha, a post-graduate in Economics, said she was fortunate to have taken charge from her father and added that she drew inspiration from her father to join the police department.

