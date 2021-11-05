Spread the love



















Wave Runners! Winners of Body-Boarding Competition hosted by Mangalore Surf Club

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Surf Club (Regd. Under societies act of 1960) had the resounding success of the Bodu-Boarding Competition which was held recently at Tannirbavi Beach 2 (Pine Tree Area-Near Fathima Church). The event started at 6:30 am and went on till about 11:30 am. About 40 Athletes from around Mangalore participated in this Event which was organised to flag off the Surfing Season in Mangaluru.The objective of this event was to promote surfing & to make people aware that Tannirbavi beach has a world class surf break. There were 4 categories of events: Under 15 Girls, Under 15 Boys, Above 15 Women & Above 15 Men.

The Winners are as follows:

Under 15 Girls: 1 st Place – Anokhi K 2 nd Place – Nia Jasani Under 15 Boys 1 st Place – Vardhan Rai 2 nd Place – Hardik K

Above 15 Women: 1 st Place – Sinchana Gowda 2 nd Place – Sabiya Israt

Above 15 Men : 1 st Place – Dhanush 2 nd Place – Yajnesh Bengre

About Mangalore Surf Club:

Mangalore Surf Club has been conducting Surf classes at Tannirbavi Beach since 2015. Having been registered as an Association under The Societies Act, 1960, MSC is a non-profit organization with a vision of imparting surfing skills in addition to water safety for Mangalore and the nearby regions. In addition to being a surf school, MSC has 6 of its members who are certified by the American Heart Association as “Heartsavers” – wherein First Aid and CPR skills are imparted. These members have actively been providing free CPR Training sessions for Lifeguards at the beach and to the general layman at various gatherings and events in and around Mangaluru.

Report by : Mithun Bhat Kakunje President Mangalore Surf Club

