WBFT to Confer Eminent Bunt Personality Award on Entrepreneur Shashikiran Shetty

Mangaluru: The 26th Annual General Meeting of the World Bunts’ Foundation Trust (R) is going to be held on Saturday, 8th October 2022 at A J Grand Hotel, Bunts Hostel Road, Karangalpady.

The Trust was founded in the year 1995 with the purpose to support students from the weaker section of society by providing interest-free loans and scholarships. The Foundation also supports patients from economically weaker sections for their medical treatment apart from supporting sports and cultural activity. The Foundation recognises achievers from various fields such as art and culture, entrepreneurship, education, healthcare and sports activities. The Foundation is awarding interest-free loans and scholarships to more than 250 students every year and more than 6000 students got the benefit from the scheme over the past 26 years.

The office bearers of the Foundation are Dr A J Shetty, Chairman, Dr M Shantharam Shetty, Past Chairman, Kushal S Hegde and K S Hegde, Vice-Chairmen, Reetha Shetty, Vice-Chairperson, C A Sudhir Kumar Shetty, Secretary, CA P Raghuchandra Shetty, Treasurer and Dr B Sanjeev Rai, Project Director.

This year’s event will commence with a welcome address by Dr A J Shetty, Chairman, Board of Trustees followed by the presentation of the audited statement of accounts, discussion and approval of the annual budget for the year 2022-23 and appointment of auditors for the year 2022-23.

This year 17 houses have been built in the Districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod were donated by Shashikiran Shetty, Founder & Chairman of Allcargo group, Mumbai. These houses are donated to economically backward families from these 3 Districts, the keys of which will be handed over to the beneficiaries at the event.

There will be Endowment Awards and Felicitations to achievers apart from honouring Shashikiran Shetty with the “EMINENT BUNT PERSONALITY AWARD” for his Entrepreneurial Excellence and Social Service. The Foundation will honour Sri. Kandavara Raghuram Shetty for his contribution to the field of Yakshagana for more than five decades. This award is instituted by Late Dr D. K. Chowta Endowment.

There will be Felicitations to CA Shantharam Shetty, Chairman Red Cross Society Mangalore, Adv Prithviraj Rai, President Mangalore Bar Association and P B Harish Rai, National Council Member Indian Federation of Working Journalists.

CA Mandara P. Shetty and CA Darshan Shetty will be honoured for passing CA Final Exam on the First attempt.

The Annual General Meeting for the Members of the Foundation will start at 11.00 am and the Felicitations and Award ceremony will commence at 12.00 noon.

