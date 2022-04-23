‘We all including the Young Generation should fast from Bad habits’ – Bishop During Ifthar Get-Together

Mangaluru: To bring all the communities together, an Ifthar Get-together was organized under the able leadership of Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya University, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and Chancellor of Nitte University Dr N Vinaya Hegde at the Yenepoya School Soccer Ground, Jappinamogaru here on April 23.

Dr Javeed Jameel Chair in Islamic studies and research Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in his keynote address briefed on the significance of Ramadan and said, “Lord, let Ramadan bring peace in every individual’s life, every family’s life and to the whole world. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic (lunar) calendar. Muslims fast from dusk to dawn during the entire month, which ends when the new moon is sighted, giving way to Eid ul-Fitr celebrations. The act of fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims fast during Ramadan to get closer to God through prayer and contemplation. Quran is not just a book or book of rituals for Muslims but it is a systematic book regarding every single aspect of life. The specific aim of the Quran is to establish holistic peace. We must have comprehensive holistic health such as mental, social and physical health. To promote health, fasting is one of the very significant rituals in Islam. Fasting is extremely important to prevent cancer. In 30 days of fasting, we lose some carbohydrates and lose some fats. Religion has to play a vital role in everyone’s life. Every religion has to unite together rather than creating hatred”.

Addressing the gathering Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi said, “Humanity is the best religion in the world. People should respect other religions because humanity is the biggest religion for each and every one. Islam is a religion of peace and love. Islam teaches us to respect people of different races and beliefs. Islam has given importance to education because education is the key to balancing the growth of the personality by training us to be spiritual and intellectual. Education is the path that connects your personality with your pure soul, hence, education in Islam means acquiring divine knowledge. Mangaluru is an education hub in the country and people from around the world come here to pursue their education”.

Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said, “I am really happy to be here with you at this moment at the breaking of the fast celebrated by our Muslim brethren, this is the moment of mutual friendship and brotherhood which fosters by calling it Bandutva. God has created us human beings equal in rights, duties and dignity and he has called us to live together as brothers and sisters. We are lucky when we accept others as our brothers and sisters”.

Bishop further said, “I would like to introduce one more culture “Ubuntu” means “I am because we are” or humanity towards others. “Ubuntu” as political philosophy encourages community equality and propagates the distribution of wealth. We heard that cancer will be cured by fasting. By fasting we can purify the body, it promotes sanctification and cultivation of the virtues that he/she becomes a new person. Some people fast to regain respect for human rights, fasting towards conversion and repentance from our wicked and sinful ways. Recently we celebrated Easter, Christians fast during the lent. There is an intense fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Throughout the year on Friday Christians fast and whatever we save we share it for the needs of our poor brethren. Real fasting is not so much abstaining from food, we should train ourselves and the younger generation from using the mobile, visiting the indecent pornography sites, fasting from corrupting our minds and hearts, fasting from the use of drugs or anything that makes us addicts, or fasting from any thoughts destroying others, or thoughts of violence, I would say fasting in thought, words and deeds that is what we are all called to do which make us realistic”.

Dr Vinay Hegde said, “Today I am happy to be here to take part in this Iftar Get-together. The main reason to celebrate the Iftar is to lead in harmony. I am a Hindu, Yenepoya is a Muslim and Bishop is holding a high post in the Christian community. Sometimes we deliver speeches but don’t follow. In real life, it doesn’t happen. Religious hatred today is a matter of great concern. Some seniors have decided to bring some changes in society with some amount of love, and we all want to bring some amount of change. Religion is not more important than the life we practice. The most important part is all should remember their speech. This country should not remain a divided country. We should bring changes in society and our religious leaders should be the instruments in bringing changes in the society. I once again thank Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi for inviting me to be part of the Iftar Get-together”.

